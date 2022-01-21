ATHENS — For the three years following the release of his book “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opioid Epidemic”, author Sam Quinones has been workin on his sequel to the award winning novel which chronicled the opioid epidemic in the United States and Mexico. This newest work, titled “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth”, shines a light on the role that fentanyl and methamphetamine have had in bolstering the opioid epidemic.
In” Dreamland”, Quinones features the efforts of the residents of Portsmouth, Ohio as they begin to recover from the damage inflicted by opioids. Residents turned the town swimming pool, named Dreamland, into a community meeting center and sparked a movement toward growth. This action is directly antithetical to what has helped fuel the opioid and prescription drug epidemic in the United States, according to the book’s author.
“It’s about our shredding of community. That’s what makes it this enormous story,” he said. “Leaving us very vulnerable to these kind of things without those bonds that used to help us keep a lot of that stuff at bay.”
Quinones ties this destruction of community to America’s prosperity and other factors that made us begin to believe that the rules don’t apply to us, just as we did with the prescription drugs that started the epidemic.
“We spent 40 years destroying community in a variety of ways — jobs overseas, nobody really thinks too much about the communities who were left behind — but even in wealthy suburbs, building these houses where nobody knows one another, where there’s no sidewalks on the street,” he said.
Adding further fuel to the fire is the American desire for quick fixes and simple solutions for complex problems, explained Quinones.
“How do we deal with the complicated and mysterious issue of human pain? One pill for everybody. It doesn’t matter who they are, what their background is,” he said. “And everyone was like ‘hallelujah!’ “
What began for many as an addiction to prescribed drugs slowly morphed into a reliance upon cheaper, more easily available opiates such as heroin. “The Least of Us” documents the most recent evolution in the epidemic, the shift away from plant-based drugs to synthetic based ones.
With this change, labor on the part of the drug traffickers is drastically cut down as land isn’t needed to grow anything and uncontrollable factors such as weather and seasonal changes won’t impact product development. Shipping ports become the focus for traffickers to obtain the necessary chemicals for production.
“You can make as much as those chemical will allow if you control those ports, as the trafficking world most certainly does,” said Quinones.
These chemically-based drugs are much more powerful with it only taking a fraction of fentanyl to cause the same effects as heroin. The large number of overdoses in the past few years is attributed to this increased potency and a lack of knowledge amount traffickers as to how to properly mix and cut fentanyl.
As fentanyl flooded the market, the issue that dealers now had was no longer a question of how they were going to get their product but a question of how am I going to sell it all, according to Quinones. Dealers adapted by packaging them as fake pills and selling them via social media as other products such as Xanax.
Another drug making its way into American communities is methamphetamine. The drug is often created from ephedrine, a central nervous system stimulant used to treat respiratory issues that is commonly found in cold medicine. It’s a product that can be cooked at home but with the crack down on sales of ephedrine, traffickers had to adapt again. They did so by using different industrial chemicals that are legal to purchase but are extremely toxic. More readily available chemicals means more methamphetamine created.
“They have covered the country with fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said Quinones. “There’s never been a time where one generalized source has been able to cover the entire United States with one illegal drug, much less two but that’s exactly what’s happened.”
While a decent chunk of “The Least Of Us” covers the impact of these synthetic drugs, the book’s title and heart centers on the stories of people who are doing the work to repair communities across the country. Since the start of the epidemic, communities have learned ways to fight back.
“I wanted to write a book that really illuminated people who were doing the smallest, little stories. Non-sexy, unnoticed stories,” he said. “The people who understand that we were better together. We’re only as strong as the most vulnerable. We are only as strong as the least of us.”
“The Least of Us” is available to borrow from libraries in the Athens County Public Libraries system. Copies are also available on Amazon and where books are sold.
