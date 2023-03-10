Marshall University administrator Avinandan "Avi" Mukherjee said his experience at universities throughout the world and particularly at the West Virginia university, make him a solid choice for the position of Ohio University president.
He was the second of three candidates for the Ohio University president position to speak on campus. Mukherjee spoke to about 100 people in person and others participating virtually in the forum, which was held at the Baker Center Theatre.
The other finalists were Susana Rivera-Mills, provost and executive vice president at Ball State (Indiana) and Lori Stewart Gonzalez, executive vice president and provost at University of Louisville (Kentucky).
The OU Board of Trustees is expected to chose the next president at its April 6 meeting.
The board held a special meeting, all in executive session, to discuss the candidates Friday. The university said no action would be taken at the meeting.
Sarah Wyatt, OU Faculty Senate chair, served as the moderator. After she asked a question from the presidential search committee, the audience — both in-person and online — were able to ask questions.
Mukherjee is the provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. In that role, he also works on enrollment management and student affairs.
"The second thing in the scope of leadership I want to mention is that I compliment our 37th president Bradley Smith, who was the former CEO of Intuit and came in as our president from Silicon Valley in the beginning of 2022," he said. "We have worked together as a team, and while President Smith has mostly focused on external engagement and fundraising and basically outreach, there is a lot of internal aspects of the university that I have been entrusted to do. And I feel good about the kind of autonomy and the accountability that has come with that role."
As to why he has chosen to come to OU, Mukherjee noted that he believed the university is at a defining moment in its 219-year history.
"It's a defining moment for all of us at higher universities because we are poised to achieve great things during this time. That definitely excites me because I think, the resources, the community, and the people here position us for the next level of excellence," he said. "I also feel that there is a good similarity between where I am in terms of Marshall University and my experience and the needs of the Ohio University presidency."
He also believes OU has a great town-gown relationship and can be an agent for change throughout the region and state.
"I also like the fact that the university has a good blend of teaching and research," Mukherjee said. "The university recently became an R1 university, but I also feel that it has a mission towards student success. And the fact that teaching and research come together here so well is something that appeals to me."
Mukherjee said he would be a good choice for president because he has international experience having studied or taught in nine different counties.
"I'm deeply committed to the issue of inclusivity and diversity across the spectrum. It is something that's very important for me," he said. "It is something that I have a reasonable experience with, and I want to grow the diversity of the faculty, staff and student bodies here at Ohio University."
Besides his global experience, he has spent six years in the Appalachian region, which Mukherjee said gives him a good feel and understanding of many people, many organizations in the state."
"I think I belong here, and I've had some of my great, good students working in this region just about, as you know, 90 miles, south of here," he said. "The next thing I'll mention is I have been a business dean, and it is something that comes naturally in terms of, you know, from finance to budgets to marketing and branding and HR issues and so on."
While Mukherjee's first degree is in electrical engineering, he has does a lot of research in the health sciences area. He also has written a book on sustainability.
"As a provost, I have worked with every college and school at Marshall and, and every program and really try to integrate them in various cross-functional initiatives that has helped in promoting these programs," he said. "... I've been pretty active in my scholar work and thought leadership over the years that, that I helped, I think will help in terms of, uh, correcting and working with our faculty colleagues."
He has also helped with external engagement and fundraising and has worked at the university system level and is on the NCAA degree completion committee.
In regards to two innovations, Mukherjee said that he believes OU is poised to redefine high education in future years.
"I think that's really exciting to all of us because we have the foundation, we have the branding, we have the talent, we have the faculty, staff and students," he said. "We can innovate better and faster than others as we move forward, given the history and legacy that we have."
At Marshall University, Mukherjee worked as part of a team that looked at 10 different student segments — graduate, neurodivergent, traditional, first-generation, etc. — and create a strategic enrollment plan.
As the number of high school graduates going into higher education has decreased, Marshall University has looked at ways to expand the types of students it has.
In the study, they tried to understand the student experience for each student segment.
"What we did is we identified the 10 segments and tried to develop a persona on each of the 10 segments with a mapping of the student journey for each segment," Mukherjee said.
They would then look at the gaps between expectations and reality.
"The kind of feedback that we got using Design Thinking helped us to solve a number of those things that frankly, were very easy to solve, but we didn't even know about them," Mukherjee said. "We couldn't even think of these problems when we went through this."
The university increased its first-year retention rate by 5% and its graduation rate by about 3%, he said. The project is ongoing.
Another innovation he has implemented at Marshall University is an innovation corridor that he is working on with two developers and other people at the university. Mukherjee is acting as lead project manager.
"So the idea behind this is a public-private partnership where we have been able to bring in resources from various companies that are coming in to set up businesses there, as well as students and campus activities," he said.
Several university facilities, including the Institute for Cybersecurity, Office of Micro-production, workforce space, maker space and innovation center, will all be in the district.
"It's a district that is absolutely transformative for the future of the university," Mukherjee said. "It's a university project, but also for the future of the city. It can really transform the way we connect with the world and business through a co-owned location, a public partnership. So I'm very, very excited about that. The experience of fundraising, capital construction, all of these things are exciting for us. Because I'm engaging these projects and I think I can contribute to some of those as Ohio University continues to go forward."
Difference in positions
When asked what he thought would be the major difference between his current role at Marshall University and the OU presidency, he said the obvious difference is in how growth is managed.
"We have gotten this huge freshman cohort out of 4,441 students," Mukherjee said of OU. "And our Carnegie, R1 categorization, which is this is awesome. The journey is really to sustain those and to grow from those and also manage growth in a way that is more sustainable."
While the student experience should be one of the university's primary goals, research will also be important.
"The job of the president, of course, is to be the leader of the entire campus, and there is a whole new degree of responsibility that comes with it," he said. "I'm excited to take on that challenge. I feel I have been working on many, many projects from my university, and I've done that throughout my experience to be able to scale to that level. Just the scale and scope of leadership that I have gone through makes me feel comfortable about taking on the next journey."
Role of humanities
Mukherjee said that he sees the role of the humanities in 21st century as being extremely important as part of the foundational base for a good university education.
"Everything that we study (in the humanities) helps in communication skills. It helps in networking skills. It helps in critical thinking," he said. "It helps in developing a broad vision and an ability to analyze the universe. There are things that humanities does that makes the difference in many fields."
He noted that he is originally from India and many citizens from that country become engineers and work in Silicon Valley.
"But the thing that really determines the difference between somebody who's successful and who's not, particularly at a level as they proceed to the organization, is their understanding and appreciation of humanities and the skills that come with it," Mukherjee said. "Understanding the history and the philosophy, understanding the ability to communicate and the ability to make an argument. The ability to debate and the ability to see different points of view. The ability to agree and disagree on things are things that are extremely critical that only come from a solid learning in the humanities.
"So I consider humanities to be not a critical part of general education for all university students, but the fundamental differentiating factor behind the success of American public higher education."
Graduate students
When focusing on graduate students' time at the university, Mukherjee noted that they are central and fundamental to a university's success.
"We would not get good graduate students to come to this university, if we are not able to provide a supportive environment that are specific to graduate education," he said. "We do need advisers for graduate students. We need a very special mentoring plan for graduate students. We need other forms of support services for graduate students. We need graduate students to be competitive with other universities in the country and and so on."
Graduate students also need to have a plan to graduate on time and to be able to get the kind of jobs they're looking for, Mukherjee said.
"Coming back to the same model that I talked about, which was strategic and global management model, I talked about 10 segments," he said. "Graduate is one of the 10 segments, but frankly one of the most important ones. In terms of being able to formation university, it is critical that we get the best graduate students and we gain them for our R1 categorization."
Besides supporting the students' academic interests, the university must support them from the point of view of equity and access to it gets the best graduate students from anywhere in the world, he said.
Innovation with social impact
One project he worked on he believes had the largest social impact occurred when he was a department chair at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
They created a support service, similar to a business incubator, for small, minority-owned businesses and minority entrepreneurs that needed funding.
"They get the mentorship they needed, get the space they needed, and get the background and support systems they needed in terms of training and so on," Mukherjee said.
The center has helped spawn several businesses and new ideas and has been "very successful in transforming the lives of many and creating many jobs and opportunities in the future."
"I feel very passionately about extending the walls of the university to the community and getting the university involved in economic development, he said.
Community engagement
As an approach to community engagement that helps contribute to the region's education attainment and resiliency, Mukherjee said that he is working on a program at Marshall that would make the university accessible to everyone.
One of the ways it could be accessible would be by decreasing higher education debt.
"One of the projects we are working on in my current university and this is coming from our president's mission, is really a broad vision, and I truly believe in it, and we are working on it together, is this project with the university will go debt free i10 years from now, but with milestones every single year," he said.
The goal would be for students to not have any debt after they graduate college.
They are also working on a mentorship program in which an incoming student has four types of mentors — a professional adviser, a student mentor, a mentor who is in the faculty and an alumnus mentor.
"We are looking at a wraparound service for every student that will be able to deliver the results and make sure that the students succeed," Mukherjee said.
Global learning
Global education is a way an Appalachian university to extend the scope and breadth of what is offered to the student population, Mukherjee said.
"I think that taking our students, particularly in the Appalachian region, outside the comfort zone, and getting students from all over the world to interact and be here along with them, is essential for the learning of our own students, is essential for the learning of the international students, and it's essential for the community that we all serve," he said. "So globalization of education is the need of the hour. I think, there is a lot of headwinds across the world that tend to diminish the cooperation between countries today and trade to threaten cross-country collaboration. Higher education needs to take the lead to be the unified and the force that brings everybody together on a common platform of thoughts and solutions.
"I'm a huge believer in global education. Of course, my own background is very much reflective of that, and I know that a university that brings in the whole world and students from all over the world and helps them to foster ideas, collaborate, develop best practices and make their lives better, helps everyone. And when I say everyone, it's not just the students coming, but also the students who are here who significantly benefit from that interaction and get more prepared for the workforce, which is intensely global and diverse. And also the community that we serve in terms of bringing in talent from outside that would hopefully remain in the state of Ohio, live in Athens and other areas, and really contribute to the economy."
Regional campuses
Mukherjee said regional campuses are extremely important for universities like OU.
"When we talk about access, affordability, flexibility, student success, and so on, when we look at those as broad parameters of university like us, we see the regional campuses delivering those as a very, very important part of what we are about," he said.
Regional campuses can help economic development in the regions they serve. They are helping making people's lives better.
Some questions the university may have to answer is whether they need need to meet with the main campus in Athens on a daily basis or can the main campus do something that serves the regional campuses' needs?
"The growth potential in regional campuses is huge. I think it is a very, very, very important part of what Ohio University is about," Mukherjee said. "And that footprint that we serve is going to be critical for us moving forward."
Sustainability
Sustainability is something "very close" to Mukherjee's heart and he said he believes it is extremely important for future and current generations.
"As a university, we have to take the leadership in sustainability practice and and development," he said.
While he was at Montclair State University, they developed the first integrated doctoral program in sustainability. It was an interdisciplinary program between the College of Business, College of Science and some parts of the College of Liberal Arts, Mukherjee said.
"We are trying to do the same right now at Marshall as well. We have a new master's programing system that involve three colleges," he said. "We are really trying to make sure that there are courses in sustainability built into a variety of different programs, ideally as many programs as possible."
Everything done at the university must have a lens of sustainability, he continued. The collaboration corridor that includes the College of Business is being designed with the latest sustainability expectations and design mandates in place so that "we are a living and thriving environment that is sustainable from the beginning to the end."
Marshall University also has a sustainable sourcing program that tries to make the most sustainable purchases it can. One example of this is that all of the university's lawn equipment is electric powered.
"This is something that we are truly passionate about and almost everything that is happening as new initiatives or replacements are being done with the focus," Mukherjess said. "And so I would consider this to be an investment that is absolutely works for the university."
Maintaining R1 status
Mukherjee noted that the original idea of Carnegie classifications of universities was not to rank them, but there is an immense prestige that comes with an R1 status.
"It leads to more research grants, it leads to better ranking, better reputation, more fundraising for alumni. You can go on and on and on," he said. "There are many, many, many advantages, and therefore, the game has become one where every university tries to go up the research levels. Now, in order to maintain this, I know that some of the rules and requirements have changed and some new universities have come in and we continue to grow in size.
"One of the things that is really becoming important for us, I think a university like Ohio right now is to make sure of two things. Number one, that I would say three things." he continued. "Number one is that we get the right talent and we keep them here. We cannot accomplish and maintain this status without getting the best brains to come and join this university."
The second part is to make sure the university doesn't leave out its teaching mission.
"I do think it's important that Carnegie research status complement and supports the teaching mission of the university and the teaching mission supports the research mission of the university because both are equally important," Mukherjee said. "We need to have outstanding teachers and outstanding students at the undergraduate level and the graduate level and the doctoral levels just as much as we need the research grants and the doctoral producing students so that we can continue to grow our research category category."
A task force is reviewing the Carnegie classifications method.
"The results will come out soon, and one of the things that is likely to be introduced is economic and social mobility," Mukherjee said. "So we are really looking at this as a transformative opportunity for all universities, including our high universities, to demonstrate the power of public higher education in a research one environment. How do we get the best students to come and how do we change the lives in terms of what, for example, they were making when they came either in salary or expected family contribution? And when they graduate from the university, how much are they making and how their lives have been changed? So it's not just salary, but it is progression, it's graduation and it's success of the student after graduation."
Shared governance
Willem Roosenberg, a professor of biological sciences, noted that OU has seen huge growth in administrative positions. Because of this, the governance has shifted from a shared governance to a top down approach.
"I'll say that shared governance is the fundamental principle of my leadership," Mukherjee said. "... We need the whole university to come together on a shared vision with shared principles operating under shared governance to be able to achieve the results we all seek."
Shared-government principles can be constantly improved.
"At my university, we have started a shared governance project right now where we have three clear indicators that we would involve many constituents in every single major decision making that impacts the university," he said of Marshall University.
Hiring committees for an any administrator role contain representation from all groups of the university. There are also 11 groups that Mukherjee meets with every month. "Communication is always there."
"We are constantly going back and forth on various issues, and having that opportunity to discuss things as we come to share agreements is very, very important," he said. "... We have always gotten to where we wanted to go together. So to me, shared governance is very important."
As far as whether OU has a lot administrators, Mukherjee said the university should analysis data and check to see whether its faculty-administration ratio is comparable to other institutions.
"We need to see whether to what extent does this reflect mandates, whether the state mandates in terms of doing a lot of things that universities are now asked to do that we did not have to do earlier," he said. "And also we need to make sure that the centralized versus decentralized continuum is a choice for the university, right? So we all know that a lot of things like international recruitment, for example, we can have every college do their own international recruitment or we can do international recruitment for the whole university in a centralized lab."
Student recruitment, athletics
Tia Jameson, assistant athletics director of Student-Athlete Development and Inclusion, noted that Mukherjee often mentioned attracting the most talented, the best students. Her heart speaks to those who are not the best or most talented. She asked him how he'd recruit those types of student and cultivate their learning ability and what he felt the athletic department's role is at the university.
"I am a huge believer in making education something that transforms lives for all students," Mukherjee said. "And you know, when I say things, some of the times when I mentioned that I was talking mostly about graduate students in specific programs, where we do need a lot of researchers to come in and help out in those areas. But the fact of the matter is that we need to be an institution that is open to all."
One way Marshall University has become more accessible is that it has removed the testing requirements to get into the university.
"Most universities in the country are going test optional, not for all programs, but for some programs," he said. "But having access to college with all the things the university provides is something that every student should be able to take advantage of. So I believe in the power of transformation. That's why we are, are in a university like this."
The university will not be able to transform lives if it excludes students.
At to athletics, Mukherjee said he is a believer in integrating athletics and academic initiatives.
"Athletics is a recruitment tool for students. It is a great marketing tool to get the word out. And it brings the community together. It brings alumni online together. It brings donors together," he said. "... As it is always said in higher education, the two things that everybody sees first as the most visible parts of the university are, perhaps athletics and, and fine arts, our performing arts. And then of course, academic quality is equally important."
Medical education
When asked what his vision is to improve medical education and research, Mukherjee noted that he works closely with the Marshall University medical school.
"I want to say that,'s not always the case in every university, where in some cases, the medical school is more independent," he said. "I meet with the medical school leadership every alternate week. ... We are really trying to integrate the academics of the medical school with the rest of university."
The university also has one of the largest nursing programs in West Virginia.
"Supporting the school is college is extremely important, and making sure that we explore ideas of using healthcare as a way for the university to sustain and thrive is also something that I would highlight," he said.
Besides traditional education funding streams such as fees, grants, etc., Mukherjee would also like to explore clinical revenue as a possibility for the school.
"Having a practice plan that comes out from our health sciences might be an option to explore," he said. " ... I think in terms of the students we produce, as well as one of the most important economic development needs in the state is healthcare, focusing on addiction, focusing on obesity, focusing on aging."
Fundraising
In terms of fundraising, Mukherjee says he has been extremely involved in fundraising. He has directly contributed to raising $45 million at Marshall University.
"Transformation happens when everybody comes together and every elements, every staff and faculty and everyone in the community comes and shares the vision of growth and do what they can to bring in the resources," he said. "So it is an extremely important part of moving forward. We cannot accomplish many of our ambitions and goals without strong fundraising programs. ... It's going to be one of the most important priorities, if I am chosen as OU president."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.