LOGAN — Bury the Axe hatchet-throwing bar has a new home at the Hungry Buffalo.
Located next to the gift shop where the former Rocky Boots was located, the axe wielding game comes with a fee to throw an axe at a target for one hour.
The Hungry Buffalo opened Aug. 4, 2017. Since its opening, the restaurant has received the New Business Award presented to them by the Hocking Hills Chamber of Commerce.
The restaurant manager Jackie Turner said the idea to bring hatchet throwing to the restaurant happened at the Chamber dinner while she and owners William Birch and Adam Wetzel were sitting at a table, brainstorming ideas for their business. After this discussion, the trio began building on July 11.
The final product of their work is a set of wooden cages that are fenced off. Each throwing area has a target that resembles a dartboard and a thick red line marking where to not throw past.
It is advised for beginners to throw with both hands, placing the dominant hand on the axe and the other hand over top, and then lifting the axe overhead. When bringing the axe back down, release when the axe is eye-level. Turner said it is all about how the axe is spinning and not the strength behind it.
You have to be 16 years old to throw, but there is no age that is too old. Turner referenced her 76-year-old mom who came in before the opening to give it a try. She said the throwing areas are also wheelchair accessible.
A few types of games that can be played include 21, where the thrower must reach 21 points without going over, and tournament style play where the rules are various, but revolve around playing in a league. Turner said there might eventually be leagues to pass the time during winter, such as a first responders and women’s league.
Axe throwing may be fun for a group of friends on a night out, but it is also a global competitive sport know as the World Axe Throwing League with teams in places including China and Russia.
Turner believes axe throwing has become so popular because of the feeling that comes heaving the axe at the target. A feeling Turner described as therapeutic.
“It relieves so much stress and it doesn’t take that much effort to throw,” Turner said.
* * *
John Stran is a reporter for The Logan Daily News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.