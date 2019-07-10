Note: This story appears in the Wednesday, July 10 newspaper on Page A3.
NELSONVILLE — Ahead of this November’s election, where several seats are up for re-election, Nelsonville Council Member Angela Bach has resigned from her position on the governing body.
Bach’s resignation will take effect on Aug. 1, 2019. According to the city’s website, Bach is the chairperson on the Street Committee, and is also a member of the Planning and Development and Recreation Committees.
Bach tried several times to fill vacant seats on Council in 2018, eventually winning a seat left by the resignation of Margaret Gustafan.
Currently, the make-up of the Council includes President Dan Sherman, Vice-President Greg Smith and members Tony Dunfee, Taylor Sappington, Dottie Fromal, Carla Grant and the vacant seat.
There are three Council terms expiring this fall that are up for election on the November ballot.
In addition, there is one unexpired term (held by Fromal) to be contested in November. Fromal was appointed to her seat in August 2018. The winner this November will hold the seat until it expires in 2021.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Board of Elections had not yet received any candidate filings for Nelsonville elected positions, including the Council seats and city auditor. Earlier this year, Sappington announced plans to run for the auditor position.
Local resident McCray Powell also announced his intention to run for Council and recently appeared at an independent candidate forum in Athens.
Those interested in running for Council should submit their petitions to the Athens County Board of Elections by Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. Council is also welcoming letters of interest regarding the vacant Bach seat.
The Messenger will provide an update to the Council and auditor races following the August deadline.
