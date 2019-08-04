Note: This story appears in the Sunday, Aug. 4 newspaper on Page A1.
Thursday afternoon in the main hallway of the Mall on East State Street there was standing room only, with hundreds of families lined up to receive free back to school supplies and services.
The first time Back-to-School Bash, hosted by the Athens County Department of Job and Family Services, was the first of its kind for this county. It was modeled after a program in neighboring Perry County. The goal is to provide students with access to supplies they need for school, but may be unable to afford.
“We had great sponsorships for this,” said Jean Demosky, director of Athens County JFS. “So many people donated. Everybody stepped up for our students — it’s all about the kids.”
The process was set up so that pre-registration forms were sent to 8,000 Athens County students in April, of which 1,400 were returned. All pre-registered students received a free backpack and basic school supplies, and students from eligible lower-income households also received a pair of Nike shoes, athletic shorts and socks, along with a T-shirt displaying logos of their respective school districts.
Students who were not pre-registered also received free school materials, thanks to Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville), who donated backpacks and school supplies for the cause.
The school supplies for pre-registered students was funded through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) grant program. Many community partners also chipped in, providing many other necessary services to the students.
Free immunizations, free lice checks, health information, free haircuts and free meals were also distributed throughout the event, thanks to community sponsors and volunteers.
The event was staged inside what was the Elder Beerman store, with dozens of stations from the various supporting agencies and area resource providers, as well as the main stations that gave away several necessary items to the attendees. Each student received a check list to ensure they didn’t miss a station.
JFS Director Demosky noted that everyone in attendance was given a free meal of pizza, chips and water, as well as access to resources, much of which was donated. Some of the various stations offered free books, balloons and non-perishable food items such as peanut butter and jelly. Other services that may be useful were also available, such as finger-printing services from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
Crystal Howard, community outreach coordinator for JFS, noted that although the official numbers have yet to be tallied, she could confidently say over 1,500 students were served during the event.
Some of the pre-registered students did not pick up their items, and Howard said the department is working to connect with those families and ensure those materials are received by the students.
