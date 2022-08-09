NELSONVILLE — More than 1,000 children received school supplies during the fourth annual Back to School Bash.
featured
Back to school bash helps more than 1,000 local students
- By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
Hosted by the Athens County Department of Job and Family Services, this year’s event was held at the agency’s new building, 10 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, and throughout the city’s public square.
The children received items such as backpacks, shows, school logo outfits and haircuts. Immunizations, vision exams and person hygiene items were available, according to Christy Denney, DJFS public relations specialist.
Several organizations and others hosted booths that either gave away items or offered free services and information. Those set up through the square included OhioMeansJobs-Athens County, Athens Public Library, Kathryn McCoy Foundation, Kona Ice, Rockin Reggie, Mama Renie’s Pizza, Vision To Learn, Ohio University Community Clinic, Athens County Health Department, Veggie Van, WOUB Learning Lab and more.
Haircuts were provided by volunteers from Bam & Bros Barbershop, Carsey’s Barbershop, Attitudes, Touch of Class, Tri-County Career Center School of Cosmetology and many individual stylists, Denny said.
The bash was the agency’s biggest. It was also the AACDFJS’ second in-person event since the start of the pandemic.
“Volunteers from Park National Bank and ACDJFS staff had been instrumental in distribution of items and the success of the event,” she said.
Students had to preregister for the event, because there were some custom-ordered items, such as school T-shirts and sweatshirts, said Jean Demosky, executive director of ACDJFS, during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 2.
No child was turned away. Those who were not registered were put on a waiting list that allowed them to get any leftover supplies, she said.
“This is our first year in Nelsonville,” she said. “We’ve usually done it at the mall.”
