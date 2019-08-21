ALBANY — The parking lot was packed, the gym echoed with voices and the squeak of sneakers could be heard in every hallway.
All of these signs herald the impending first day of school, though Tuesday at Alexander’s campus was merely the Back to School Fair.
For students, the day is dedicated to finding their classrooms, fixing any issues in paperwork, picking up school supplies and meeting their teachers. The hope is to get all the nerves and other formalities out of the way so that kids are ready for the actual first day.
Just as students need the preparation, so do the teachers all around Athens County. With classes at Alexander set to begin Thursday, The Messenger spoke to a few Spartan teachers about their efforts to get ready for school.
Abby Rouse, an 8th
grade English teacher, has been back in her classroom since the school reopened for teachers in the beginning of August.
The months prior were spent working on her class syllabus and other teaching material.
“The idea that teaching is a 9-month profession is a complete myth,” Rouse said. “It’s a 12-month-a-year job — obviously the summer gives us more flexibility.”
“A lot of teachers are prepping weeks and weeks ahead of school,” Rouse continued, “in fact I think even in the spring a lot of us do things to prep for the following school year.”
Rouse has been with the Alexander district for a handful of years. Though now having some experience, Rouse said each year has its own challenges. New goals are set for teachers to meet each school year.
Fellow teacher Rachel Terry is an intervention specialist in the district and the two often work alongside one another.
“A few things are routine — seating charts, getting our rosters coordinated — but the district has different goals each year,” Terry said, “so we are always improving in our teaching so we have to get fresh ideas. It’s always morphing and changing.”
For the teachers, another important aspect of the back-to-school fair involves meeting the parents.
“One of the reasons I appreciate the back-to-school fair, both as a teacher and as a parent, is that we get to meet the parents,” Terry said. “We don’t have a lot of opportunities to bring the parents into the school building when teachers are here. It’s a good way for us to have face time with the community.”
The classrooms themselves also receive plenty of love in advance of the first day of school. For teachers like Rouse and Terry, this is all part of the job — making posters, organizing the room and buying various decorations and supplies.
“Every teacher that I’ve encountered is making improvements to their room,” Rouse said. “Even decorations, you know, little things that make the classroom feel more like a home. I always think with my own children’s teachers — my kids probably spend more time with their teachers than they do with me, unfortunately, during the school year, just because that’s where most of your hours are. So for a lot of us, we want to make our classrooms feel inviting, like a home away from home.”
There are some last-minute preparations that go into the final week of summer: making handouts for students or copying letters to send home to parents. Some teachers will meet with others of a younger grade level to see what information they might glean about their new class. This helps to better face any challenges that might come up.
Districts like Alexander also host department meetings — Jr./Sr. High School Principal Frank Doudna gathers all of the English teachers from grades 6-12, for example, to discuss their classrooms and check with the team for any learning gaps.
“Then we can know what we need to work on in the Junior High,” Rouse said of teaching students, “so they can have better essays in high school or whatever it may be.”
