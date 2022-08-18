With school starting this week, administrators from the Federal-Hocking, Athens and Alexander school districts are excited to welcome their new and existing students.
Districts have made changes to their school calendar, renovations, added extra curriculars and touched on COVID-19 policies.
Athens City School District (ACSD) is reopening The Plains on Aug. 24 with many renovations and an addition that will turn into the Intermediate School for grades four through six for the entire district.
The ribbon cutting ceremony is on Tuesday, August 23, at 9 a.m.
Tom Gibbs, superintendent of ACSD said, “This is an exciting year for our district.”
He explained that not only has the district expanded the availability of school counseling services, with at least one counselor at each school, they have also expanded non-special education reading intervention. All elementary level buildings will include this, additional staffing was put in place to support special education programs.
Athens offers many clubs, athletic programs and extracurricular activities along with programs for younger students that are put on by the Athens Community Center and various youth organizations, Gibbs said.
“Take advantage of the many things our community has to offer,” said Gibbs.
At the high school, Athens has resurfaced the track, they are updating the baseball facility, making minor changes to the softball facility and plan to replace turf on the football/soccer field.
Later this year Gibbs hopes to begin a community engagement process to begin planning for the new Athens High School in order to figure out how to lay out the building and additional athletic facilities.
“There are many great things happening in the District in the coming year,” Gibbs said.
For now masks are recommended, but are not required. They will be available at each school. If a student receives a positive COVID test they will be required to quarantine for five days, and wear a mask for another five.
Gibbs said he will, “have tests available as much as possible for parents to test students at home.”
Alexander County Schools has made changes to their school calendar by adding two professional development days.
“We felt that it was important that the staff have time to work together on curricular updates and sharpen their skills,” said Superintendent William Hampton.
In order to minimize the spread of COVID, he will work closely with the Athens County Health Department. The school nurse will address procedures as they work their way through COVID.
“It is important that we get off to a great start. The simplest way to do that is to be here every day ready to work and learn,” Hampton said.
His first objective is to get to know his students and staff. He plans to get in there and work side by side with them throughout the year.
“Good luck with the start of the school year,” said Hampton.
Although there are no new COVID protocols at Federal Hocking, students and staff may wear masks, although they are not required.
“I encourage new students to get to know their teachers, principals, school counselors, bus drivers, and support staff members. We have a wonderful staff and they want the best for our students,” said Fed-Hock Superintendent David Hanning.
He feels that it’s important that new students and their parents ask any questions they have about school rules and policies.
“Most importantly, new students should make sure school staff are aware of any unique needs or concerns they have. All students are encouraged to let any adult in the school if they see or hear something that concerns them,” Hanning said.
Federal Hocking Local Schools will welcome some new staff members this year. They are excited to now have sixth grade as part of the Middle School. Federal Hocking Middle School includes grades six through eight.
Middle School Principal Kirby Seeger is excited about his new role to provide a great transition for students coming from Amesville and Coolville Elementary and for those preparing to move on to Federal Hocking High School.
“Federal Hocking offers preschool at both elementary schools at no cost to families that live in the district.
“Our focus is on helping preschoolers get ready for kindergarten,” said Hanning.
Jake Amlin is the new high school principal and Stephanie Evans is the new director of athletics and student services.
“Our veteran and new staff are a great team looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.