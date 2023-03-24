An ordinance that would ban single-use plastic bags is not meant to hurt small business owners, according to members of Athens ReThink Plastics, which helped craft the proposal.
Athens City Council amended the ordinance in front of about 50 people during its meeting March 20 at council chambers, in the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens. With the amendment, the ordinance's first reading was held. The ordinance needs two more readings before it can be approved by council and go into effect.
Lee Greg and Nancy Pierce, members of Athens ReThink Plastics, noted that the ordinance's purpose is not to make businesses buy other kinds of bags to give customers.
Once the ordinance passes, Athens ReThink Plastic will focus on helping businesses and customers through the transition, Pierce said.
“One of the things that we would like to encourage the awareness of is Aldi which sells their paper bags for 12 cents each,” she said. “The research that I have have seen shows that if there is a charge for a bag, plastic or paper, it discourages people from using them. It's a real encouragement to bring in your own. So that is one way that we can move away from paper, as well as plastic, in this community.”
Athens ReThink Plastic member Milena Miller said she has been working for two years with small businesses on reducing their use of plastics. It was never the organization's intent to hurt small businesses or have them replace single-use plastic bags with paper ones.
“We are trying to work with businesses, we're trying to identify what's best for businesses, how we can help them, how we can make some suggestions," she said.
Plastic bags are not biodegradable and don't go away, Miller noted.
"Paper bags will eventually rot in the landfill, but plastic is never going to go away," she said. "Not in your lifetime, not in mine, and not in my grandchildren's lifetime. That's who I'm here to protect.”
The ordinance, which originally used the word “store” when referring to businesses, will now include “store or vendor” to make it clear that any business selling items in Athens, will not be able to give customers a single-use plastic bag to carry their purchases.
SaraQuoia Bryant, an Athens resident and member of the Ohio Community Rights Network, noted that Athens already has a Bill of Rights, codifying the citizens’ rights to a healthy environment.
“You guys are maybe taking a more complicated route than what's required to try to protect our environment and our community,” she said during the meeting. “… I feel like you guys, as a city council, you can pass a resolution. You can decide that plastic bags are bad for our ecosystem and our environment, which we all know and we've taken up a lot of time on already. I just want you to consider that you are already empowered as a council to pass a disillusion of city bags of plastic bags in our city. And you can sign it, you can get it on the books and work out the enforcement of it like you would any other problem or letter.”
Athens resident Barbara Stout, who owns Athens Underground on Court Street, that she has spent a lot of time researching the difference between plastic and paper bags.
“I will say that it's not as simple as plastic, bad; paper, good,” she said.
Plastic bags have a lower environmental impact that some paper bags because, when considering the entire life cycle of the item and the sources and the environmental impact, what it costs, etc..
“More than 30% of our landfills are filled with paper items. Now, I'm not here to argue in favor of plastic, but I wanna point that out,” she said.
While her business seldom gives out bags — it’s where Kroger bags go to die, Stout joked — she noted that a new box of 1,000 plastic bags cost her $20, $0.02 cents a bag. The cheapest paper bag she could find was about $0.32 to $0.40 cents a bag.
For other small businesses, the switch could cost them an extra $800 to $1,000 a year, she said.
She asked council that if a store continues to use single-use plastic bags, that it be required to have a collection point on the premises. If the city requires small businesses to use paper bags, she suggests the city have a city-made bag that could be sold to businesses to lower costs. Stout also asked council to consider giving small businesses more time to get rid of the bags that they already have in stock.
In regards to the ordinance amendment, Alan Swank, 4th Ward council member, noted the change addresses a possible source of the distribution of the bags mentioned at previous council meetings, food trucks. "Vendor" is used elsewhere in city code, so council will not need to amend the ordinance to define the term, as it would have had to if they went with the term “food truck.”
Vendor also covers individuals who may be selling items on private property, such as people selling handcrafted items or baked goods in front of a store or during a festival.
At-Large Council Member Sarah Grace noted that the term “food truck,” can be defined in another ordinance, possibly when she and 1st Ward Council Member Solveig Spjeldnes work on an ordinance changing business zone classifications.
Athens City Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers, on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
