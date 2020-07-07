A new phase of construction has begun for the Baileys Trail System, which already has 14 miles of trail open to the public for hiking and mountain biking trails.
The second phase of construction will provide another 11 miles of trail, heading further into the Wayne National Forest and connecting to the Doanville Trailhead. This will afford better access from the Nelsonville area, something local officials have been looking forward to for tourism purposes.
These 11 miles will include five miles of easy-rated trails, five miles of intermediate and a final mile of difficult-rated trails. The work has been awarded to Appalachian Dirt and International Bicycling Association Trail Solutions, along with six local members of the Appalachian Conservation Corps who will assist.
The Baileys has been heralded as a possible source of tourism dollars, which proponents of the project say will provide a boost to the regional economy. However, as COVID-19 pandemic has changed the economic and social climate of the world, so has the timeline of the oft-discussed Baileys Trail System.
The Trail System, when completed, will be 88 miles of mountain bike trails with various levels of difficulty, creating a destination for mountain bikers and event planners. If successful, proponents claim, there could be nearly 200,000 visitors to Athens County because of the trail in the course of a single year. Funding for completion of the construction has been a struggle to meet, The Messenger has previously reported.
However, this phase’s funding will be provided by the U.S. Forest Service National Partnerships Office, a Recreational Trails Program grant and matching funds. The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia has reached a point that it will be able to administer contracts with trail builders for this phase. Applied Trails Research with manage construction, and the Wayne National Forest will inspect and finalize the trails. The goal is for this work to be concluded by November 2020.
If the project is approved for an outdoor recreation environmental impact bond, the whole 88 mile trail system could be completed as early as 2022, a press release issued July 6 noted.
Commissioners Charlie Adkins and Chris Chmiel voted approval of earmarking $90,000 to go to the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia during a commissioner meeting in late February 2020. The $90,000 would only go to ORCA once an agreement with the Wayne National Forest is reached on management of funding, trail construction and planning. However, it appears the commissioners may rescind this funding as county finances appear increasingly tight this year — largely due to COVID-19. Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson has warned of increasingly low sales tax estimates, which is a large source of the county’s revenue. However, the estimates are not as low as they could have been, given a higher than normal first quarter of revenue.
The city of Athens has already promised $90,000 annually for the next 20 years to fund the Baileys Trail Project’s construction, for a total of $1.8 million. There is also an option for ORCA to come back after five years and request additional funding from the city, or for the city to withdraw from the agreement within that five-year time period.
The County was asked to provide the same kind of funding, however, Adkins and Chmiel were unwilling to vote in favor of a contract without a withdrawal clause. The Port Authority, which issues bonds, said it would not approve the bonds if the County and City both had withdrawal clauses.
