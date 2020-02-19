An ongoing conversation concerning the Baileys Trail Project continued during the Athens County Commissioner meeting Tuesday morning, with Commissioner Charlie Adkins asking for clarity once more.
Dawn McCarthy, spokesperson for the Wayne National Forest, came to the Tuesday meeting with Athens District Ranger Jason Reed, and presented upon the local economic benefit the trail system has provided so far and has the potential to provide.
“Do you think 181,000 people are going to come to this trail in a year?” Commissioner Adkins asked McCarthy.
“Not at first, but within ten years,” she told him. “It’s going to take a little while for people to find us.”
She noted that currently only 14 miles of trail has been completed, and said she “guesses” the county will not see 20,000 visitors annually if the trail system is not grown to about 30 miles in length.
“Why are you guessing?” Adkins asked. “This is one of my problems with the entire thing. I’m not here to make decisions on guessing.”
Last week, Adkins said he supports the Baileys Project, but he is not willing to support the funding model as presented. The city of Athens agreed to the funding model in December after advocating for a withdrawal clause.
The city entered into the agreement with the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia, of which Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and Commissioner President Lenny Eliason are members, to provide a total of $1.8 million — to be paid out in $90,000 annual increments over the next 20 years. There is also an option for ORCA to come back after five years and request additional funding from the city, or for the city to withdraw from the agreement within that five-year time period.
However, the same withdrawal clause caused issues when the commissioners inquired about receiving a similar accommodation.
Discussions with the Athens County Commissioners and the Athens Port Authority have revealed concerns that the city might withdraw, leaving the bonds issued for the project unfunded. Many members of city council pushed for the withdrawal clause last year, due to concerns that the city would be the only financial partner to commit to the project.
Because of this, the commissioners have been slow to pledge monetary support of the project.
“People have been throwing numbers at me (regarding tourism), and other people say they’re crazy,” Adkins remarked. “Guessing is not where I want to be in this thing.”
McCarthy said the project stakeholders have not been looking at what a 30 mile trail may do to benefit the area economically. However, she pointed to a trail system in Minnesota’s Cuyuna Lake trail, which has 25 miles of single-track mountain bike trail on state-owned property. McCarthy noted the trail has been receiving many visitors and has been considered a success.
“We are trying to make this project as successful as it can be with the resources we have,” she said, noting $3.5 million has been collectively raised in grant funding.
She also noted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources had notified the Forest Service that an REI grant for $150,000 has been given toward Phase 2 of the trail project.
“We can construct Phase 2 with $150,000,” she said, but noted the funds will likely not arrive before May or June 2020.
Another obstacle is that there is no one person set to continue seeking grants, and the National Forest Service is not allowed to seek grants. McCarthy noted the continued desire to hire an executive director for the Outdoor Recreation Council of Government who would be able to take the lead on donations, grants and other funding mechanisms.
She noted that local students have also been able to work on the trail system, and a Sustainable Trails program has been created at Hocking College to help support the trail project and train residents to maintain and build more trails. She also noted that she believes the “pay for success” funding model has an element of shared risk.
“On the front end, the investors are taking more risk,” she said. “They know if the trail system is not as successful as we say it is, then they are not going to get interest back.”
Peter Kotses, owner of Athens Bicycle and a member of Athens City Council, noted that the commissioners may want to attend the monthly stakeholder meeting, which brings representatives from all aspects of the project together. The meetings take place on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. in the Athens Community Center.
The next steps in the project, according to District Ranger Reed, are to hire an executive director for ORCA and put together an agreement between ORCA and the Wayne’s Forest Service.
The Commissioners also went for a tour of the Baileys Trail Project on Tuesday afternoon, which McCarthy said she hoped convinced the board of the project’s viability and appeal.
