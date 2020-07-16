Supporters and leaders of the Baileys Trail System joined the virtual Athens County Commissioner meeting Tuesday to request a previously promised $90,000, and also requested support of the project’s bond.
The request was made by Danny Twilley, a member of the project’s working group and an Ohio University senior lecturer of recreation and sport pedagogy, in association with The Wayne National Forest. He has been a vocal proponent of the trail for several years, and told the commissioners Tuesday that this would be a wise investment in light of the pandemic forcing a lot of activity outdoors and increasing traffic on many trail systems.
“I have two calls to actions,” he said. “First, you have already agreed in the budget — and we recognize that currently the budget is a 2 percent reduction from last year — is to release that $90,000 commitment to ORCA for trail construction...the second is to start pushing and support the bond that is in front of you.”
However, with the Commissioners looking at a reduced budget and eyeing deep cuts to be made for items such as local government assistance in the next fiscal year, Commissioners Chris Chmiel and Charlie Adkins have been discussing whether an investment as large as $90,000 into something that likely would not show immediate returns would be wise in 2020.
Commissioner Lenny Eliason is on the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia, and recused himself from the discussion as he customarily has done. The funds gathered from public entities are to be managed by ORCA through an executive director, who the Forest Service is in the process of hiring. Dawn McCarthy, public relations officer for the Wayne, noted that the Forest Service has received many applications and that it appears to be a good pool of candidates.
Ultimately, Adkins asked to see some data on an economic impact created through the trail system, and said that an update on the county’s finances was expected from Auditor Jill Thompson at next week’s Commissioner meeting. No final decision was made, although the prospect of giving the full $90,000 seems slim.
Another 11 miles of trail construction has been started, paid for through mostly grants. These grants require a local funding match, which amounts to about $90,000. The payment is due this fall, and the city of Athens' commitment this year is only $35,000. The commissioners seemed more willing to fund a matching $35,000 than the initial $90,000 they had promised. A fundraising effort is already underway to gather the still remaining $55,000.
Twilley expressed frustration about Adkins’ request for data, noting that data collection takes a while to refine and be accurate. Instead, he offered “evidence-based” impact of the trails.
“I appreciate your desire as much as anyone for data, but there’s also going to be a desire for accurate data and that takes time,” he said. “There’s also this evidence-base-line assumption...it’s seeing the way real estate is moving in Chauncey.”
He noted a recent conversation with a real estate agent working in Chauncey, which has become a hot market. Chauncey Mayor Amy Renner noted she knows of two recent properties that were sold before even being listed.
Twilley told the Commissioners that about 14 miles of trail construction has been completed and it has resulted in an “overwhelming” response. He counted 47 cars in the parking lot on July 11, Twilley informed them, and said that on a Thursday night there were 17 cars in the Chauncey trailhead parking lot. He noted that proof of concept has been a repeated conversation surrounding the Baileys.
“I know many people have doubted the potential success of this project — would it actually work?” Twilley said. “Without marketing, without advertising, without really engaging and with only 14 miles of trail on the ground, we are already seeing a significant impact; a positive impact.”
Adkins expressed some disagreement with Twilley’s estimate of the trail system’s impact, stating he has not seen the same number of vehicles at the trails. He said he would spend some time over in the area to try and get a better sense of how many groups were coming through.
Chmiel and Adkins voted approval of earmarking $90,000 to go to the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia during a commissioner meeting in late February 2020. The $90,000 would only go to ORCA once an agreement with the Wayne National Forest is reached on management of funding, trail construction and planning. Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson has warned of increasingly low sales tax estimates, which is a large source of the county’s revenue. However, the estimates are not as low as they could have been, given a higher than normal first quarter of revenue.
Tuesday, she warned the Commissioners that the typical overage of several million dollars that goes toward local government assistance will be next to nothing in 2021, and spending the $90,000 previously promised would cut further into that amount.
The city of Athens has already promised $90,000 annually for the next 20 years to fund the Baileys Trail Project’s construction, for a total of $1.8 million. There is also an option for ORCA to come back after five years and request additional funding from the city, or for the city to withdraw from the agreement within that five-year time period.
The County was asked to provide the same kind of funding, however, Adkins and Chmiel were unwilling to vote in favor of a contract without a withdrawal clause. The Port Authority, which issues bonds, said it would not approve the bonds if the County and City both had withdrawal clauses.
