CHAUNCEY — Tuesday evening inside the Chauncey Public Library was a portrait of democracy.
Seated in chairs, the library couch and even the squat children’s reading desk, about a dozen local residents heard two candidates for mayor offer their views about the future of Chauncey. Most questions came from the audience, and once the candidates exhausted those, spectators came up with more to pepper them with.
Incumbent Mayor Robert Mattey and challenger Amy Renner spoke in-depth about the major Baileys Trail system and the effect it will have on the village. They spoke of how to leverage that project and bring more development to town. Residents asked pointed questions about the Athens County Land Bank and use of the former Chauncey Elementary building, while others sought broader themes: how would the candidates rebuild a sense of community in town?
Mattey has been in local government for about 20 years, serving both as a village councilman and as mayor. He is also active in the Chauncey-Dover Lions Club. Renner has served on Council for about 2 1/2 years and is a member of the Chauncey Community Improvement Team.
New trail system a top priority
The Baileys Trail system is a project to build 88 miles of mountain bike trail in the Wayne National Forest. Chauncey will place a key role with the installation of a trailhead at the community park.
Mattey is one of five members on the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia, a council of governments recently created to work on the project. He said he has been involved with the project “since the beginning.”
Mattey said his priority is making sure Chauncey has a “say-so” in designing the local trailhead.
Renner said she has been active in Baileys planning, both in her involvement on Council and with the local improvement team. She has helped to share public surveys around town to garner residents’ input. She described a need for local opinions to be heard while planning for this $12 million regional project continues.
Renner sees the Baileys Trail system as a catalyst for the village. There is already evidence of people wanting to put unused and vacant properties in town to use, both candidates agreed, and there may be new business opportunities that come with the boost in tourism.
Renner believes local officials should be in contact with similar communities elsewhere which have gone through a “transition” like she thinks Chauncey will soon have.
“Local government needs to get ahead of this,” she said.
In a related question about job development in town, Renner pointed to a Baileys Trail grant recently awarded to Rural Action. The grant is specifically meant to support entrepreneurship and economic development in the towns involved in this project.
Mattey said development can be difficult to come-by in a “bedroom community” like Chauncey, especially since there is not much available space for growth. He suggested the village could incorporate more land for this purpose, but quickly added the village would need to expand its current infrastructure to make that possible — a difficult proposition.
Asked to name the “biggest challenge” facing the village, Mattey again pointed to infrastructure. He said the Chauncey water plant and line system date back to the 1930s and are in need of replacement. With local government funding from the state cut back in recent years, it’s up to the village to find grant funding to pay for these needed renovations.
Renner identified a trio of challenges: improving infrastructure, addressing the Baileys Trail project and maintaining affordable housing in town.
Here is a summation of a few
other questions and answers from
Tuesday’s debate:
How will the Athens Land Bank affect Chauncey?
Mattey: The Land Bank is an asset to the village in remediating unused properties, but those involved will have to contend with the flood plain.
Renner: I’m excited about what this can mean for Chauncey and elsewhere in Athens County, so long as it’s responsibly managed.
How can the Chauncey Elementary building be put to village use?
Renner: There is a lot of potential for the building, and perhaps it could be utilized as a community center.
Mattey: Athens City Schools may not be open to the village using it. It would be great if kids could use the gymnasium for activities, but the village was not allowed to use the site even to place recycling dumpsters there.
How can the village develop a better sense of community?
Mattey: The spring festival fell by the wayside, but there are talks of bringing it back once the trail system is installed.
Renner: The village needs more community events, which would help to instill more pride.
