The city of Athens entered into an agreement in December that committed the city to providing upwards of $1.8 million toward the long-anticipated Baileys Trail Project.
However, concerns that no other partners have stepped up to also provide funding has the city council and Mayor Steve Patterson considering changing the agreement to no longer have a 90 day withdrawal clause. The goal would be to encourage other entities to commit funding.
Discussions with the Athens County Commissioners and the Athens Port Authority have revealed concerns that the city might withdraw, leaving the bonds issued for the project unfunded. Many members of city council pushed for the withdrawal clause last year, due to concerns that the city would be the only financial partner to commit to the project.
The agreement the city entered into with the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia, of which Athens Mayor Steve Patterson is a member, promised the city would pay a total of $1.8 million — to be paid out in $90,000 annual increments over the next 20 years. There is also an option for ORCA to come back after five years and request additional funding from the city, or for the city to withdraw from the agreement within that five-year time period.
The Athens County Commissioners have also inquired about having such a withdrawal clause, but the Athens County Port Authority has indicated that the bonds would not be issued if the Commissioners received such an agreement due to both the city and the county having the option to withdraw.
The Commissioners have also indicated that the county budget does not support such an expenditure.
Athens County Planner Jesse Powers was tasked by the Commissioners to request $3.5 million from the state capital budget, which is expected to be released near the end of March. The commissioners have not voted upon any funding for the trail project.
Because of this, the mayor asked council to consider amending the agreement to no longer have the withdrawal clause.
“One of the things that I am going to request of council is that if you look closely at the agreement...the statement for withdrawal,” Patterson said. “That is what has really caused a road block or a log jam in moving this project forward for those who have already agreed to be funders, which at this point is the city of Athens. Hopefully it will free things up for the county commissioners.”
Council members noted they anticipated funding coming from another entity, likely the commissioners, but wanted an exit if such funding did not come, as it appears now. Because of this, many council members did not seem in favor of amending.
“Until we know what’s happening with the state capital funding, I’m not sure it makes sense for us to change (the agreement),” said Council Member Sarah Grace. “It was important to me that the city not be the only entity on the hook for the bond, and at this point, no one else has signed up.”
Council member Jeffrey Risner agreed.
“The way it works right now is we passed an ordinance authorizing that (funding contribution),” he said. “Unless the county puts up their share, we don’t pay anything. We will not contribute a dime until the county does.”
At previous meetings of the county commissioners, Commissioner Chris Chmiel has indicated he would vote in favor, and Commissioner Charlie Adkins has sought further information on the funding structure and possible success of the project. Commissioner Lenny Eliason has recused himself from the discussion as he sits on the Outdoor Recreation Council of Governments.
Mayor Patterson noted that there has been grant funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the salary of an executive director, who would help direct and sustain trail project funding. As of now, 14 miles of trail has been built and is open for hiking. When completed, the trail system will be 88-miles of mountain biking trails that is anticipated to draw in tens of thousands of visitors a year.
