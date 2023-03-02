Baileys Trail volunteers

Volunteers work to clear brush along Baileys Trail System in Chauncey, in this September 2021 file photo. Wayne National Forest is planning two prescribed burns this spring in the trail area. The system will be temporarily closed to visitors for several days for the prescribed burns. The dates for those burns have not been announced by Wayne National Forest as of March 1.

 Messenger File Photo by John Halley

Wayne National Forest is planning two prescribed burns totaling 1,271 acres this spring in the Baileys Trail System area.


