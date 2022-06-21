A family walks on the Hollar Collar Trail on Sunday, near the Baileys Trail System’s Doanville-York Trailhead. A volunteer work day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday and will begin at the trailhead.
The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia is seeking the community’s help in taking care of Baileys Trail System.
A volunteer work day will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday (June 25) to address maintenance needs, according to Sustainable Recreation Manager and AmeriCorps member Elle Dickerman. The group will meet at Doanville-York Trailhead, 5034 West Bailey Road, Nelsonville.
The organization is also partnering with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to offer a trash cleanup of West Bailey Road.
“Anyone is welcome to attend — those new to and experienced in trail maintenance alike!” Dickerman said in an email.
Volunteers will be grouped based on interest in tasks alongside friends, family members or groups. Each group will have a leader to offer guidance.
“Volunteering is essential to maintain quality trail conditions at the Baileys Trail System, provides a new and empowering experience to those interested in getting involved on the trails, and is an excellent opportunity to engage in shared stewardship in Ohio’s only national forest,” Dickerman said.
“Those who sign up will have an opportunity to spend the morning outdoors in the beautiful Wayne National Forest, learn new skills, and engage with other community members interested in trails, the outdoors, and service work.”
Baileys Trail System contains 31 miles of trail that connects three Athens County communities. A total of 88 miles are planned, according to the system’s website, baileystrailsystem.org online.
