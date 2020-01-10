Progress on the Baileys Trail System appears slow once more, following an update Rural Action CEO Debbie Phillips presented to the Athens County Commissioners on Tuesday.
Rural Action has been one of the largest partners in the project, and is the leader for the almost $1.3 million Appalachian Regional Commission POWER grant awarded in October. About $250,000 of that grant will be going to regional trail construction, including the Baileys. The Wayne National Forest Service has been leading the Baileys work in conjunction with that funding.
Rural Action has been providing a great deal of guidance and training to area residents, helping them learn how to make the most of their business ventures and capitalize on the projected tourism.
The hope is that the 88-mile world-class trail system will draw trail riders from around the country to spend time in Athens County, at a rate of hundreds of thousands per year.
“Someone is going to make money off it … we really want to work to make sure that local people who work and live in those trail head communities will see that benefit,” Rural Action CEO Debbie Phillips told the commissioners.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins has been leading the Commissioner’s inquiry into the trail system following a request of $1.8 million over a 20 year period. This is the same amount the city of Athens has agreed to pay, but the Athens County Port Authority has had some reservations about both the commission and the city going into similar agreements. The city was able to include clauses that allow a quick withdrawal from the contract, something Adkins sought for the Commissioners as well. However, Port Authority representatives have stated bonds would not be able to be issued if there is not some certainty of repayment from entities requesting the bonds.
Adkins asked Phillips and the other Baileys Trail Project stakeholders present during the Tuesday morning commissioner meeting who has ownership of the trails. He noted that the trails will be built on federal land.
Phillips told him that there is a special use permit with the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia to allow ORCA to manage the whole trail system. Members of various governments in the region, including Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and Commissioner President Lenny Eliason, sit on the board.
By the end of the meeting, no discussion of the county providing funding had come up. However, the commissioners asked County Planner Jessie Powers to submit a state capital budget funding request for between $3-3.5 million of funding to help ORCA on constructing the 88-mile trail system.
It’s unclear how feasible that request is, and how much the project may be awarded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.