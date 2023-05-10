Congressman Troy Balderson discussed issues ranging from mental health resources to building the workforce to gun control Monday at an Athens Area Chamber of Commerce event held at PassionWorks in Athens.
Balderson, whose 12th District covers Athens County, is an Ohio University alumnus. The Zanesville resident also competed in the Milk Run Enduro, an Athens Motorcycle Club event that is part of the Appalachian Championship Enduro Series.
Telehealth
The Federal Public Health Emergency Declaration regarding COVID ends May 11. One visitor asked Balderson whether Congress will help seniors living in Appalachia get and maintain access to telehealth.
Balderson is on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which includes healthcare. Currently, Congress is working on telehealth, specifically the broadband component. Another concern he mentioned is the availability of transportation for seniors.
Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 extended many telehealth flexibilities authorized during the COVID-19 public health emergency through December 31, 2024.
“We have two years, so it’s not something that’s not going to be cut off May 12,” he said.
Healthcare
In regards to improving access to healthcare, Balderson noted that health education must start at an earlier age, and the government must make sure healthcare is available to children.
“Obesity is obviously something that’s very near and dear to my heart. I’ve dealt with it. I’ve had a family member deal with it,” he said. “... I would love to see some of those things change and that stereotype (of Appalachian people being obese) change.”
He noted that getting an education in the schools is essential, but “there’s no incentives right at the moment. The biggest incentive that I can tell them is, do it for you and do it for your family. “
Broadband
In the past few years, companies have taken more interest in investing in broadband than Balderson has seen since he started taking an interest in the issue in 2008.
Congress recently passed legislation to get an accurate mapping of broadband availability.
“I’ve been doing this now for 10 ... 12 years from the state legislature to now. (The past few years) is probably the most progress I’ve seen in that timeframe,” Balderson said. “And it is something that is very frustrating.”
He noted that the subcommittee for telecommunications has been holding companies more accountable than in the past.
He also noted that Congress has to get rural utility companies into the picture.
“I think we have more people in it now that have the knowledge and the capability to get out further,” Balderson said. “We have a long way to go, but we’ve had more movement in the last year and a half.”
Farm Bill
The Farm Bill isn’t just about helping farms. According to Karin Bright with the Athens County Food Pantry, it also involves nutritional programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Balderson said that several Congress members are trying to get the Farm Bill passed.
“I think it’s so important because I don’t think most people understand the balance that we have between the agriculture and the nutrition programs and how vitally important it is for an area like ours to have both of those working together,” said Bright, who is also a state representative with the Farm Bureau.
Small businesses
Regarding support of the Appalachian Regional Commission, Balderson said that the business incubator piece of the group is very needed.
“It’s under good leadership,” Balderson said of the ARC. “So we’ll keep advocating for it. I mean, I love incubators. I served on an incubator board for six years and I was very passionate about it.”
In regards to current small businesses, Balderson noted how there is a lot of conversation about the new companies coming to central Ohio.
“Don’t you let anyone forget what you’ve done in the last three years during the pandemic,” he told the small business owners. “Even before that, you have stayed true to your communities. You’ve stayed in touch with your communities. You have gutted it out big time.”
Political civility
Regarding the political scene in Washington, DC, Balderson said there are over 270 members of Congress, and there has to be communication between them.
“We have to be willing to step outside of our comfort zone and communicate,” he said. “... We’re not going to agree on every issue, but if we can agree 60 to 80% of something, I mean, there’s no big fallout.”
Balderson noted that he tries to focus on what he will do — represent his constituent.
Tech initiatives’ impact
Regarding the tech initiatives and how they may impact Appalachian Ohio, Balderson noted that Congress is working with Ohio University and several colleges throughout the region to get children to consider working in the tech industry.
He noted that during a recent conversation with a vice president at Honda Manufacturing, he learned that the company starts talking to kids in the seventh grade. The Marysville plant has an elaborate network of suppliers through the region.
“That’s what we need to be doing,” he said of both the education aspect and the supply network.
He noted that the region probably won’t see the impact of the tech industry in the next year or so, but “it’s going to take some time.”
Mental health and education
One participant asked what communities could do to get funding into the schools for housing a behavioral health agency.
Balderson said he preferred that behavioral health be addressed outside the school setting.
“I’ve gone in the schools and these teachers have become ... the mom and dads,” he said. “Our home structures are so broken. ... To me, it’s not all about just throwing money into something.”
He noted that he wants to do something to address mental health in this district. “If you’re telling me that the best place to do it in the school, then I will follow your lead.”
Gun control
Ray Reynolds, an owner of Airclaws Heating and Cooling, told Balderson that he has a 4-year-old child who will attend school soon.
Almost every day, the news had something about shootings in schools, Reynolds said. “It’s just terrifying, as a parent, because you wonder like, ‘My kid’s going to go to school. Am I going to get that phone call?’”
While there has been no conversation on guns from a bipartisan standpoint, Balderson said he wants current laws to be enforced more.
He noted that dealing with issues involving the Constitution is problematic.
For example, if you ban TikTock, a smartphone application, you could block people’s First Amendment right to free speech.
“Do you ban TikTok or do you put guardrails up against it?” he said of the dilemma. “Do you ban assault weapons or do you put guardrails up against them?”
The state Legislature recently did away with the requirements of having training classes and getting a gun license, Balderson said.
“Why?” he said. “Everyone that gets a gun should learn how to operate it. (People) don’t know how to do it. You have to have insurance to drive your car. You should have insurance with a gun too. It’s a tough, tough conversation to have with people.”
Balderson also noted that part of the issue with gun control has to do with mental health.
“We have a cultural issue that we have to also deal with that has to be part of that conversation,” he said. “For some reason, we can’t seem to come together to put those two together. I think it partially falls on you too. You have that conversation. ... It’s a tough conversation to have, but you can make it pretty reasonable.”
Home ownership
Some local banks have noted that it has become difficult for prospective Athens County residents to buy affordable homes in Athens County when commercial developers or people who flip houses for profit offer cash payments.
Balderson noted that people need education about the available programs to help homebuyers.
Several people said the average home in Athens County costs about $250,000. Most homes below that cost tend to be flipped or become rentals. One realtor noted that they have 13 closings scheduled this week. Out of all of those, nine are with cash.
One thing that would help, one banker noted, could be mandatory basic financial literacy. Several chamber members noted that the state has mandated financial literacy in public schools.
“We have borrowers come in every day, but some really have no business applying for that particular loan just based on their past credit history,” said Tammy Bobo, president and CEO of Hocking Valley Bank. “(Knowing what to apply for) needs to start with the schools and education.”
Balderson noted that 4-H also has a financial literacy program. He said that while some parents will teach their kids financial literacy, but for other children “that structure’s not there.”
