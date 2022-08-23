NELSONVILLE — Lancaster native Brandon Shull was named Grand Champion in the 2022 Ohio State Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest Friday night in a competition emcee Bill L’Heureux described as “so close it came down to notes.”
Held at Stuart’s Opera House located at 52 Public Square in Nelsonville, event coordinator, Suzanne Ragg, was thrilled that the contest was taking place at the recently renovated local landmark.
Ragg described how, “Going into Stuart’s is like stepping back in time and revisiting an era when people used to go out to the movies in beautiful places just like this.”
She also detailed how the competition was going to be judged. Ragg explained how,”the judges were going to be sitting in the balcony of the theatre with their backs turned to the stage.”
Ragg noted that this would allow the judges to focus more on the music and less on each individual contestant. Also, the scores were going to be checked and double checked to assure that the results were accurate.
Missing from this years contest was last years winner — and four-time champion -Joe Lautzenheiser. However, he did encourage the contestants to continue playing because, “Fiddling can be great fun; it’s also an important part of our history and culture.”
Logan residents, Patrick and Peggy McMenaway were attending the Fiddlers’ Contest for the first time. Peggy stated, “We usually go to the Parade of the Hills every years. But when we heard about this contest we decided to check it out.”
Peggy’s interest was also peaked by the fact that she’s in the process of teaching herself to play the fiddle.
The show began at 6 p.m. with L’Heureux taking the stage. He announced that the competition had 16 contestants, four age-based categories and would consist of two rounds: preliminary and champion. He also mentioned that each contestant would be playing a waltz and a hoe down number.
Next, L’Heureux introduced the contestants in the 55 + category followed by the fiddlers in the 12 and Under, 13-18 and 19-54 categories.
The prizes in the 13-18, 19-54 and 55+ categories are as follows: 1st place — $300 and a plaque, 2nd Place — $200 and a medal and 3rd Place — $100 and a medal.
Each contestant in the 12 and under category stood to win one of the following prizes: 1st Place — $75 and a plaque, 2nd Place — $50 and a medal and 3rd Place — $25 and a medal.
The winners in each of the four categories were as follows:
55+: 1. Kay Lorsen. 2. Steve Bing. 3. Lynne Kitchen.
12 and Under: 1. Owen Hoopes. 2. Anna McCracken. 3. Audrey Robberts.
13-18: 1.Haley Shields. 2. Jakin Bass. 3. Josephine Goodyear.
19-54: 1. Brandon Shull. 2. Kerry Varble. 3. Marrissa Sementilli.
After the preliminary round, all the contestants from each category gathered on stage for an impromptu jam session in which the fiddlers entertained the crowd with four numbers.
Following a brief intermission, the championship round began. Each fiddler played a waltz, a hoe down and a song of their choice. However, this round quickly developed into a battle of the bows between seasoned play, Shull and first time contestant, Hoopes.
Soon thereafter, the judges bestowed the title of Grand Champion upon Shull.
Afterwards, Shull stated, “I was really surprised. I’ve won rounds before, but this is the first time I’ve ever won a whole competition.” Shull has been playing the fiddle for 21 years.
His interest in this musical instrument began at age three after his parents took him to a fair where a fiddler was performing. He recalled, “No one ever had to coax or encourage me to start playing. It was always something I just knew I wanted to pursue.”
The breakout start of the evening was 12 year old Hoopes from Canton. In his first-ever interview, he shared that he’s been playing since the age of 7 and has already won three other competitions.
As the event came to a close L’Heureux stated, “I was really impressed with the musicianship of the contestants — especially those in the 12 and under category.” He added, “Overall, I thought the whole evening went smoothly and everything flowed together nicely.”
Peggy McMenaway conveyed that, “I though the whole evening was great and the championship round was really exciting.” She continued to say, “My husband and I will be back next year.”
Long time Nelsonville resident Jonny Flowers declared, “This really was a great night for our community. Everything about the show looked and sounded so professional. Flowers added, “It’s shows like this that make people more aware of what Nelsonville has to offer.
