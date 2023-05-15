The keynote speaker at Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine Commencement urged the 238 graduates to be bold and remember why they wanted to become doctors Saturday during the Commencement Ceremony at the Convocation Center.
In his address, Tyree Winters, D.O., and Class of 2007, noted that everyone in the Class of 2023 is an advocate.
“Everyone’s advocacy is going to be unique. We’re not all expected to be out there on TikTok or Instagram dancing, doing hip-hop videos, combating pediatric obesity,” Winters said. “But every action that you take can influence the lives of others, especially when you have D.O. behind your name.”
Because of that, graduates will have to figure out whether they will use their position and time to “speak for the voiceless, fight for the helpless and love the unlovable,” he said. “’Will I or will time use this position to speak for the voiceless, fight for the helpless and love the unlovable?’ I pray that you answer this call.”
Winters gave the graduates several pieces of advice that he wished he learned earlier in his career.
Patients deserve their doctor’s very best every day.
“Please remember that although you may have seen numerous patients throughout that day and you may be tired, they have only seen one doctor, you,” Winters said. “They deserve every bit that you have.”
Also, it’s OK to have a bad day. During those tough days, students must remember their purpose, Winters said.
“The hardest truth to swallow sometimes ... is that there is no perfect place or there is no perfect,” he said. “The sooner you realize this, the more you’ll be encouraged to change the things that you can and accept the things that you may not be able to change.”
Winters encouraged the students to have hobbies outside of medicine. “You are so much more then because of that,” he said of hobbies. “This world needs every aspect of you.”
He also reminded students that no matter how hard someone trains, mistakes will happen.
“One thing is for sure, you can extend yourself grace,” Winters said. “The same grace that you would extend somebody else who made a mistake, extend it to yourself.”
Winters said the graduates must speak their truths and live boldly. “Again, this world needs you. They need to see everybody, flaws and all. Being a true advocate sometimes may be an example for others, even residents, medical students.”
Kristina Kazimir, the Class of 2023 Student Government Association Dublin president and national representative, noted that each member of the Class of 2023 could have taken a different path, but they didn’t.
“I do not believe it was our individual attributes alone that brought us here today,” she said. “Carbon molecules do not spontaneously become diamonds and flowers are not guaranteed to bloom. It is their environment that dictates their maturation. We have succeeded, not just because of our innate characteristics, but because of the environment that has fostered us, and that we in turn have helped create. The first step was choosing OU, a university that wants us to succeed and creates better physicians.”
The environment that led to commencement was more than just a physical location. It included the supporting staff, family and friends.
“We each have had our lows during school, and what pushed us to pick ourselves up were the people in our corner. Many of us have made lifelong friends,” Kazimir said.
She urged the Class of 2023 members to continue to find their people.
“Do not settle for anything less than what you deserve to become the best possible version of yourself,” Kazimir said. “Go where you feel appreciated, valued and know you always have your OU HCOM family to lean back on. I hope you all enjoy celebrating today and never forget what we have accomplished together.”
OU President Hugh Sherman was also on hand to help celebrate the 44th class of OU students to complete their medical school studies. It is also his last commencement ceremony as the university’s president.
“During a time when we’ve been reminded so frequently about the important role our healthcare providers play in communities around the world, I’m extremely proud to be here today with so many future physicians and to celebrate with those of you who are watching remotely,” he said.
Sherman noted that the class of graduates will join a community of more than 280,000 alumni.
“You will find Bobcats wherever you are working and living,” he said. “This community is here to support you in countless ways, and I encourage you to stay connected with your fellow Bobcats.”
The graduates are also joining a community of professionals devoted to health, healing and curing, Sherman said.
“As Heritage College graduates, you are well prepared to practice medicine with integrity, commitment, compassion and respect for each patient,” he said. “I firmly believe your work will make a real difference in the lives you serve. We expect that you’ll be outstanding osteopathic physicians and worthy representatives of Ohio University in the coming years.”
An awards ceremony was held Friday at the Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium.
