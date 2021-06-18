School is out, but it is looking as busy as ever at Beacon School. Summer camp staff are bustling about – completing training, getting to know one another, and preparing their rooms for the 30+ youngsters who will be attending camp starting next week.
During introductions, camp staff one-by-one shared their name and how many years of experience they had with camps – one said five years, another said two years, yet another said three years. Then, it was Audrey’s turn.
“I am Aubrey,” she said. “I have been a camper here [at Beacon School] my whole life. I am happy to be working here with kids with disabilities, because I also have a disability. I understand what they go through.”
That is one of the goals of the new camp assistant role, which is to bring the unique perspective of living with a disability. Another goal is to offer a leadership opportunity to young people with the professional experience and potential to grow in the profession.
Aubrey is one of three young adults who have been hired this year for their camp experience and for their lived experience of having a developmental disability.
This is a first for the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD). As Camp Assistants, Aubrey, Carlee and Faith will support the Camp Counselors and also serve as role models to the students attending camp. This is part of a continued effort to increase inclusive opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities in Athens County.
“Representation matters,” said Kevin Davis, the ACBDD Superintendent. “We are continuously looking for ways to be more inclusive – whether it be in employment, housing, leadership, or social activities.”
Aubrey said she will also bring to this role her experience of supporting others who have a disability. She often helps her sister use sign language or her communication device. She added she is excited about this opportunity because of how Beacon School makes her feel.
“When I’m here, I’m free,” Aubrey said. “I wanted to come to this school – Beacon School. But, I’m too high for here. But at my high school, I’m too low. So I’m not myself when I’m at my own school. I hold myself in. But when I come here, Aubrey free,” she said while holding up her arms. “I open my door.”
Carlee shared the same level of excitement for working at a camp that offers support to young people with disabilities.
“I look forward to working with campers who have disabilities; I should know, because I have a disability myself,” Carlee said.
Faith added this experience will allow the campers to get to know them and learn about the various opportunities the community offers for people with disabilities.
In addition to working at camp, all three are employed in the community. Carlee works at JoAnn Fabrics on the weekends, Faith works at Steak & Shake, and Aubrey works at one of Ohio University’s dining halls during the academic year.
“We work hard to challenge our community partners to be more inclusive, and we challenge ourselves, too,” Davis said. “This is just one more way to fulfill our agency’s vision of an integrated and inclusive Athens County.”
