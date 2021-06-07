Beacon School 2021 graduation

The whole graduating class from Beacon School gathered for a group photo after the ceremonies on Monday, June 7. Christopher Riley, Klarissa McKee, and Ryan Lucas were recognized at the graduation event for the progress they made during their time at Beacon School.
“It has been a crazy year, one for the record books, but these three seniors have adapted well and persevered this school year,” Samantha Dunlap, Beacon School’s teacher for the Young Adult classroom, said in a release.
This past year, Riley has increased his use of his communication device, his vocation skills, and in his independence. After graduation, he plans to spend more time with his family and working with technology.
For McKee, this past year has been focused on learning how to be more independent and increasing her walking. She even walked, with some assistance, into the school gym during the graduation procession. After graduation, she will continue to live with her family and get more involved in her church.
Over the years, Lucas has improved dramatically in his use of a communication devise and in using his own words. He has also improved his vocational skills. After graduation, he will be attending an adult day program in the area.
“We are like a family here at Beacon School,” Becky Martin, director of educational services and school principal, said in a statement. “We love you all dearly, and we are so proud of all that you’ve accomplished this year. I’d like to end on a poem. Chris, Klarissa, and Ryan, ‘No matter where life leads you, no matter what you do, we’ll always be your biggest fans, and we’ll be here for you.’”
