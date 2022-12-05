Beacon School invites the community to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Breakfast with Santa event, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to noon, at 801 W. Union St., Athens.
“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Superintendent Kevin Davis. “We are so happy to host this event again. It’s the perfect way to get geared up for the holiday season and show support for the students and staff of Beacon School.”
The event features a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, hash browns, drinks, and time spent with Santa himself. Attendees will also enjoy the large selection of items in the Chance Auction, a craft sale, baked goods sale, live music from The Rarely Herd and Catfish, and several other forms of entertainment.
The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which is the agency that operates Beacon School, has hosted this event since 2011. The event has been on pause since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Admission tickets are $5 and are available for purchase at the door. Children 3 years and younger are free.
All proceeds from Breakfast with Santa go directly to the school’s PTA. This is the second largest fundraiser for the school. In the past, funds have been used to support a variety of activities to enhance the educational experience for students, like paying for field trips to the zoo and pumpkin patch, purchasing supplies for holiday parties and prom, supporting staff recognition efforts, and many other activities.
Staff of the school volunteer to make the event happen, from booking Santa, putting up decorations, making the baked goods and crafts for sale, and gathering the hundreds of Chance Auction items.
“The staff transform Beacon School into a Winter Wonderland,” said Becky Martin, the school’s principal. “They really go above and beyond, and we love doing this for our community.”
For information about the event, visit Beacon School on Facebook or call 740-594-3539.
