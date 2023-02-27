Two sensory rooms in Beacon School offer students spaces to regulate their emotions and energy levels. The renovated spaces were dedicated Friday during a ceremony and ribbon-cutting at the school.
As part of the ceremony, the school thanked VFW Post 9893, located in Albany. The organization has donated over $54,000 to the school, which in the past has funded field trips, the upgrades to the sensory rooms and other activities.
The school has had sensory rooms for at least seven years, at least as long as school Principal Becky Martin has been at the school.
One is a calming area for students who “just need to chill for a little bit. The other one it’s more to get some energy out that also helps regulate students so they can bo back to the classroom and focus,” she said.
With the VFW funds raised at the 2022 Polar Bear Plunge, the school repurposed the rooms, buying new equipment and giving the rooms a face lift.
The celebration included performances by the Beacon Singers, lead by Stephanie Morris, with Central Ohio Music Therapy.
The singers will next perform with the Athens County Community Singers on March 21 at the Development Disabilities Festival, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Athens Community Center.
Each classroom — Preschool I (age 3), Preschool II (ages 4-5), Primary I (ages 5-7), Primary II (ages 8-10), Intermediate I (ages 10-14), Intermediate II (ages 14-17) and Young Adult (ages 17-21) — presented VFW members and Commander Brian Johnson, who organizes the annual Polar Bear Plunge, a card, sign or other token of their appreciation.
Young Adult instructor Samantha Dunlap thanked the VFW for thinking of the Beacon School students’ needs.
“Most of all, thank you for putting smiles on all of our students’ faces by giving them a room where all ages and all ability levels can participate,” she said.
After the ceremony, cake was delivered to each classroom for students to enjoy.
The VFW members toured the activity-based sensory room, which has a huge custom-built structure for kids to climb on.
“There are things to punch. There are swings — with seats that when you sit in them, they squeeze you and give you pressure, which helps regulate students,” Martin said. “There’s a hopscotch on the floor in there that, when you step on it, it’s got paint inside and the paint kind of splatters across the numbered square.”
The room also features an interactive computer on the ceiling that has different games and things that are projected on the floor, she said.
“There’s a piano you can walk across,” Martin said. “There’s a game that’s similar to Hungry Hippos, where the kids step on the reindeer and they eat ping-pong balls. ... There’s one where the ice breaks … just all kinds of really neat stuff.”
So far, the kids love the new sensory rooms.
The students who come to the rooms learn to regulate what could be a vast amount of sensory overload or an underactive sensory system, said Kendall Berry, a speech therapist at the school.
One of the advantages of the rooms is that time in them can be built into a student's daily schedule or it can happen as needed, if no one else in the room, Martin said.
During their time in the sensory room, students aren’t just playing, Martin said.
They are given a “sensory diet,” that includes a specific set of activities.
“The person that is with (the student), whether it be a paraprofessional or whoever, would go through this sensory diet with them, help them to get regulated and then they come back to the classroom,” Martin said. “It’s amazing how they can then focus and do their assignments.”
The routine is very strict, Berry said.
“They’ll work with a therapist and we’ll give them a very strict routine of ‘Hey, come in. You’re going to up and down the slide five times and then we’re going to swing for three minutes, jump 20 times, maybe finish with something a little bit more regulating,'” she said.
The goal is, as student get older and as they go to the sensory room more, they to be able to tell school staff what they need, Berry said.
The sensory room is a tool that helps students cope in a “world that can be kind of crazy and overstimulating sometimes,” she said.
“Because of you guys, we have been able to add some really crucial tools to our children’s repertoire for when they need to be able to regulate their bodies,” Berry said to VFW members touring the activity sensory room.
Berry said the students have an unspoken understanding that the sensory rooms are not a place where they can just go a chill. Even if someone needs the room, they wait until their turn.
“I think they respect the fact it's here for the students who really need it,” she said.
VFW Post 9893 donates funds to Beacon School that are raised through its annual Polar Bear Plunge. During the ceremony, the VFW presented a check of $15,000 to the school, proceeds from the fifth annual event, held in early February.
Martin said part of the newly donated funds will go toward new hearing- and vision-screening equipment.
“We currently have hearing and vision equipment that's used in a typical school, which is not always the best for students with disabilities to get a clear idea of whether they're seeing or hearing properly,” she said. “So we've investigated some new equipment, especially for students with disabilities that we would like to use part of those funds for this year. We’re not sure about the rest of the funds at this point.”
