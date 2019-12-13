Anyone who meets a 4-Her from Athens County knows they’ve met a special individual.
But Emmy Beck-Aden, 18, of Athens, has blown away any expectations of a typical 4-H kid by earning several prestigious roles during her tenure in the program.
Beck-Aden, who was a member of Lucky Fours 4-H club, is one of 16 individuals selected from across the county to serve as a 2020 National 4-H Conference Facilitator. She also happens to be the first Athens County 4-H member to even attend the conference, which she did in 2017 as a participant, known as delegates.
“How the conference is structured it is really focused on bringing leaders from all the different states and Puerto Rico to work on leadership,” she said. “We work all week to present a briefing to a federal agency. I prepared one for the Office of Disease and Health Promotion — that was an absolutely incredible opportunity, and I knew as soon as I went back to Athens that I wanted to go back.”
Due to age requirements, she had to wait until this year to apply. But this wasn’t the first time she had gone above and beyond in 4-H — at the age of 14, Beck-Aden was selected to serve on the state 4-H leadership team, and served a term as President of the Ohio Council.
Prior to that, she served as secretary of the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council. She also served in Athens as President of the Athens County Junior Fair Board, and served as president of her 4-H club for four years.
“I love the program so much and the values it embodies, so I started serving in state leadership capacities when I was 14,” she explained. “I’ve been in 4-H for as long as I can remember. I started as a 5-year-old Cloverbud.”
She noted the program is a family affair, as her mom has served as a club advisor. Beck-Aden has shown Dodson rabbits, worked on food and nutrition projects, filmmaking projects and more during her time in 4-H.
In her role as a facilitator at the conference, Beck-Aden will lead a group of 4-H kids through a week-long process that results in the participants presenting a briefing to a federal agency in Washington, D.C., that addresses questions and topics provided by the agency.
“I’m pretty much the liaison between the agency and the delegates,” she said. “We work with the agency and create youth-perspective answers. The best day of the conference is when we get to go as a delegation to the agency.”
She said she is excited for this opportunity, and is ready to see what agency she is paired with for the 2020 conference, which will take place March 27 through April 3 in Washington, D.C.
