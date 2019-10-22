The wheels were spinning in his head, that you could tell, as a boy flipped and turned a half-dozen blocks trying to get them to fit inside a box.
He was so close, but the top just would not shut. A younger sister stood beside him, arranging numbered circles in a Sudoku-like puzzle. Nearby, another child watched in wonder as a small paint container swung back and forth. Droplets fell into an oval pattern, demonstrating the work of a pendulum.
The helper at the blocks-box conundrum knew just what to do — others had earlier been tripped up at the same spot. Rotate that piece right there, she counseled, and voila!
Indeed, everyone was learning at the “STEAM All Around Us” event at the Athens Community Center. The kids certainly were, bouncing around to 10 different stations.
Also learning were the hosts themselves. These were 16 graduate students of Ohio University who are members of a unique fellowship program. Each have degrees in a science- or math-related field who want to take their expertise to the classroom.
So, OU teaches them how to teach.
The college students developed these learning stations with help from the Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery.
You might have heard of STEM, standing for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEAM adds another subject — arts — to the mix.
Saturday’s arts-themed stations had a little science wrinkle to them, such as the pendulum painting. Another station taught kids about fractal art using paint drops and special glass pieces.
Kids learned of DNA through a strawberry experiment, fished out shapes in a kiddie pool and tied a host of different knots with a single rope.
The OU program is called the Noyce Teaching Fellowship Program. Funded by a federal grant, it provides stipends for students in various STEM fields to use their talents in a more pedagogical role as a teacher. There is additional training and support given to participating fellows after they graduate and are hired at a school district.
The Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery is winding down its busy fall season. OVMD spent the summer at various library branches around Athens County, and more recently visited the Ohio Pawpaw Festival and The Plains Indian Mound Festival.
