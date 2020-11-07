The founder and creative director of Passion Works Studio has been awarded the Sixth Annual Athena Award, receiving the award through a virtual recognition ceremony held Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Patty Mitchell has been a driving force of many artistic ventures in the city, including founding and continuing Passion Works Studio’s work, founding and helping continue the Honey for the Heart parade, and partnering with the Turn it Gold campaign which helps promote National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. These are simply a few of the most salient projects Mitchell has helped or ran, among the many other projects, initiatives and goals that she pursues.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and the Athens City Commission on Disabilities presented the award to Mitchell for her lifelong mission to create opportunities for artists with developmental disabilities. She was nominated by Emily Beveridge, previously the program specialist of ARTS/West; with support from Dr. Rosemarie Basile, assistant director of the Ohio University School of Art and Design; Mark Hackworth, a faculty member of the Hocking College Design, Art and Marketing program; and his wife, Deni Naffziger Hackworth, who also was a professor at Hocking College specializing in photography and creative writing.
“When one thinks about what makes Athens unique, many defining characteristics come to mind,” Beveridge said in a press release. “Our picturesque uptown, rolling hills, welcoming people and, of course, our vibrant arts community. Within our arts community, Passion Works Studio stands as a beacon of light and inspiration for our City. The work of the Passion Works artists can be seen hanging in local businesses, on banners celebrating annual festivals, and within several new murals in public spaces. And, of course, hundreds of passion flowers bloom in offices, homes and even in front of the Athens Community Center. All of this wonderful art would not have been possible without the tireless work of Patty Mitchell.”
Upon receiving the Award, a surprised Mitchell expressed her appreciation.
“I am thrilled to accept this Award on behalf of Passion Works and everyone who had a hand in making the Studio a reality and to live in a community that embraces play, connections, and all abilities of essence,” she said.
Mitchell also founded Creative Abundance Consulting which has allowed her to share her programming model with organizations beyond Athens.
The Athena Award, the only award given by the City, was created by the Commission on Disabilities in 2015 to recognize those providing exceptional service to people living with disabilities in the Athens community. Nominations can be made each year through Sept. 1.
