Beloved former Coolville VFD Chief dies in farming accident

COOLVILLE — A former fire chief, who served 65 years with the Coolville Volunteer Fire Department, died in a farming accident Thursday at his family’s farm in Coolville.
A procession of fire engines paid tribute to John W. Coen, 83, who was laid to rest Monday after the funeral service at Coolville United Methodist Church. Flags were planted by Coen’s longtime vehicle, Coolville Fire’s Utility 54, which was parked on the church lawn to commemorate his legacy and impact on the fire service in Coolville and the surrounding area.
Coen joined the Coolville VFD in 1957, serving over half of that time as chief. He became chief in 1964 and served off and on in that leadership role for decades where he developed the department, recruited new members, acquired the latest safety and firefighting equipment, and served on the front lines battling blazes big and small, according to Coolville VFD Chief Jeremy Holland.
Between 2000 and 2021, Coen served 21 consecutive years as chief. Not only was Coen the longest active member of the Coolville VFD, Holland said, but he was the longest serving chief in the department’s history. In October, the town’s fire station was dedicated in honor of Coen’s legacy of service.
“He dedicated 65 years of active service to Athens County – a great fire chief,” said Holland, who is also Coen’s grandson.
According to Coen’s obituary, he born February 21, 1939, son of the late James and Alice Coen. He was a 1956 graduate of Rome-Canaan High School. During his lifetime, he was employed as a lineman for the Coolville Telephone System, as a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, as an Athens County Deputy under Sheriff Harold Shields, as an over-the-road truck driver for Pepsi and Dupont, and retired from Ohio University as the driver for their Mobile Medical Van.
Coen and his wife, Mary, owned and operated John’s Sinclair Service Station in Guysville in the early to mid-1970s. He was a member of Hockingport United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.