The Athens County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a beloved and valuable member of its team.
The Office reported Tuesday the passing of K9 Deputy Bundi.
Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith stated, "Bundi was a friendly, good natured dog who loved kids," He added, "Bundi did a lot of good for Athens County and kept a lot of drugs off the streets. We're all devastated by his loss."
Bundi was a 9-year old German Shepherd who was born in Germany in February of 2013. In 2015, he came to the United States and entered a 12-week training program at Pine Grove Kennels in Tuppers Plains.
There, he specialized in the detection of narcotics, marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines. Bundi was also trained in tracking, building and area searches and apprehension techniques.
Bundi had served with the ACSO since 2015. In addition to his regular patrol duties, he was a beloved attraction at parades, school functions and community meetings.
Tuesday morning, Bundi passed away of natural causes at the home of his handler, Deputy Steve Heater.
In 2017, the Athens Messenger reported on a visit Bundi made to the 30th annual Kidfest that was held at Ohio University's Walter Field House. At the time, Heater was quoted as saying, "He (Bundi) makes whatever venue he's visiting safer for all close by."
Sheriff Smith, added, "Bundi was an ambassador for the department, and his loss will be felt very deeply in this community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.