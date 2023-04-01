NELSONVILLE — City Council appointed business owner Bernie Roell as city manager earlier this week.
Council held a special meeting Wednesday to interview finalists for the position and appoint someone to the job.
The Nelsonville resident has been hired on a 90-day interim basis, according to Tracy Galway, who served as interim city manager until Thursday.
Galway had been one of the candidates for the job but said she withdrew her name from the application pool. She had a 60-day contract with the city, which expired Thursday.
Roell co-owns 1st Choice Lodging Company with his wife Jennifer Roell. The company has a total of 27 cabin rentals and lodges, two bed and breakfasts and six vacation homes in Athens and Hocking counties, according to its website.
In 2020, he was among three finalists to replace city manager Chuck Barga. The city appointed Scott Frank to the position in June 2020. Frank resigned in January.
Roell is the fourth person to serve as city manager since Scott Frank resigned in January. Prior to Galway, police chiefs K.J. Tracy and Devon Tolliver served as interim city managers, as per the city charter.
In other matters, council held a regular meeting Monday and appointed Kevin Dotson, Nickole Tolliver, Anthony Davis and Mark Hall Sr. to the Board of Zoning Appeals. Those interested in having matters go before the board should contact the city manager.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council passed ordinances related to the National Opioid Settlement. The first allows the city to opt-in, allowing it to receive a portion of settlement funds. The other ordinance directs the city auditor to put a portion or all of the settlement funds into the K-9 fund for a police dog.
Galway told council that the Nelsonville Police Department recently learned that new K-9 the city received from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has been deemed not trainable enough, so the city will need another dog.
Nelsonville City Council will next meet in regular session at 7 p.m. April 10 at council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.