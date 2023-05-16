Nelsonville City Council Representative Nancy Sonick (left) holds up her hand while trying to get the attention of President Tony Dunfee (center) during a meeting Monday at city hall. During executive session, City Manager Bernie Roell resigned and Representatives Dan Sherman and Glennda Tingle left the meeting. No explanation was given by council. Those pictured include Sonick (from left), Justin Booth, Dunfee, Council Clerk Susan Harmony and Neil Sommers. Not pictured, but present, was Gregg Clement.
Nelsonville City Council listens as City Manager Bernie Roell (left-center) talks about proposed changes to the aquatic center rates during a special council meeting Monday at city Hall. Roell resigned during executive session. Also pictured are Representatives Nancy Sonick (left), Justin Booth, Dan Sherman, Roell, Tony Dunfee, council clerk Susan Harmony, Glennda Tingle, Neil Sommers. Not pictured is Representative Gregg Clement.
Nelsonville City Council Representative Nancy Sonick (left) holds up her hand while trying to get the attention of President Tony Dunfee (center) during a meeting Monday at city hall. During executive session, City Manager Bernie Roell resigned and Representatives Dan Sherman and Glennda Tingle left the meeting. No explanation was given by council. Those pictured include Sonick (from left), Justin Booth, Dunfee, Council Clerk Susan Harmony and Neil Sommers. Not pictured, but present, was Gregg Clement.
YouTube screenshot
Nelsonville City Council listens as City Manager Bernie Roell (left-center) talks about proposed changes to the aquatic center rates during a special council meeting Monday at city Hall. Roell resigned during executive session. Also pictured are Representatives Nancy Sonick (left), Justin Booth, Dan Sherman, Roell, Tony Dunfee, council clerk Susan Harmony, Glennda Tingle, Neil Sommers. Not pictured is Representative Gregg Clement.
NELSONVILLE — Interim City Manager Bernie Roell resigned during an executive session of a special council meeting Monday.
Council held a special meeting to discuss proposed Aquatic Center rates. After discussing the rates, the council unanimously approved President Tony Dunfee's motion to go into executive session to discuss personnel and legal matters. The session lasted about 13 minutes, according to the city's video posted on YouTube.
When the council came out of executive session, Roell and Representatives Dan Sherman and Glennda Tingle were not present. After the executive session, those present included Representatives Justin Booth, Dunfee, Sonick, Gregg Clement and Neil Sommers.
Booth, who resigned from council in February, was reappointed during the May 8 council meeting. If he plans to stay on council, he will have to run in November.
Dunfee immediately requested a motion to adjourn. Councilmember Nancy Sonick raised her hand and said the public must "know what has happened to the city of Nelsonville."
Dunfee noted that Roell resigned. Clement said that two council members did not return to the regular meeting after the session. No further explanation was given.
Roell served as city manager since late March. He was the fourth person to serve as Nelsonville city manager since Scott Frank resigned in early January. Those serving as interim city manager since Frank's resignation included former interim police chief K.J. Tracy, current police chief Devon Tolliver and Tracy Galway.
Before the executive session, Roell planned to write an ordinance regarding the aquatic center rates by the end of the week. The emergency ordinance would have been presented to council at its May 22 regular session.
Last year, primarily due to the weather, the pool had a $38,000 shortfall in revenue, Roell said. Council met in several committees earlier Monday to discuss rate changes before the council meeting.
Attempts to seek comment were not returned by press time.
Nelsonville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. May 22 at city hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.