A longtime advocate for accessibility and citizens of Athens was honored Wednesday as the recipient of the 2022 Athena Award.
Athens City Commission on Disabilities honored Berry Dilley during a ceremony at ARTS/West, on West State Street.
Besides Dilley, the other nominees were Athens on Demand Transit, a Hocking, Athens and Perry Community Action program that helps people with transportation; Nancy Epling, an artist-in-residence at Passion Works; William “Billy” Peacock, an advocate who created People First; and Rachel Ulbrich, an Echoing Hills employee who ensures clients obtain work opportunities and is a champion for the Athens County Community Singers.
The program was not only a chance to hand out the Athena Award, but also an opportunity to celebrate what the nominees do on a daily basis to enhance the lives of people living with disabilities in Athens and beyond, said Athens Mayor Steve Patterson.
“Whether or not your name is the person selected this evening, each of you has gone above and beyond to make this community a better place to live and thrive,” said jw Smith, a member of the commission. “Your dedication and commitment to real inclusion makes our community what it is today and continues to give us hope for the future.”
Tee Ford-Ahmed, Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society director of communications, noted in her nomination of Dilley that her passion for helping people with disabilities is evident through self-sacrifice and donating her own money to various efforts.
Dilley helped found the Commission on Disabilities in 2004 and served on it for several years.
“Her influence is truly undeniable as she has helped shape and advance this commission for the past several years,” Ford-Ahmed’s nomination letter, which was presented by commission member Cheryl Prusinski, read. “Although she is not currently on the commission, Berry has still always looked for ways to be of service.”
Rose Dikis, who also nominated Dilley, noted that the Athens resident was inspired by her sister, Clarissa Campbell, to dedicating her life to serving people with disabilities and “expects nothing in return.”
“She is such a strong leader in assisting where help is needed,” Dikis said of Dilley. “I found her to be a clear and strong-minded person. She is an expert at identifying people’s issues and needs in her service to the disability community.”
Joyce Lewis, with United Seniors of Athens County, said Dilley is a tireless advocate for the betterment of the lives of people living with a disability.
“Berry champions the cause,” she said. “She researches options, advocates for more services, and genuinely cares about the lives of her family, friends, neighbors and community. I think many times we look out to see who is helping our community, and we forget to look around and see the great effort of those nearest to us.
“I have worked for senior citizen programs in Athens County for over 37 years and have known Berry for most of them over the years,” Lewis continued. “She has included me in discussions, shared gained knowledge, networked with me and others in the gerontology field, all to make the lives of those around her a little bit better. She truly represents what the award strives to show our community.”
Dilley is also responsible for helping local sculptor Luke Hawk create the Athena Award sculpture, which was unveiled in 2021.
Upon accepting the award Dilley thanked everyone and said it was “wonderful hearing what other people have been doing. For those who were nominated this time, I hope you’ll be nominated again.”
Patterson noted that while he was a city council member, Dilley urged him to go to Columbus to fight for an independent living facility in Athens County.
“It was you that pushed it and pushed it,” he said with a smile. ”And family, if I’m not mistaken, we were successful.”
Athens on Demand Transit was nominated by John Ray, a former WOUB radio producer. He noted that the service helps people who do not have reliable transportation and need it to get to work, or to get to appointments, etc., without relying on friends and family members.
“I, myself, have been riding on Athens on Demand since they started. I think their costs and prices are pretty good, and their drivers and other workers are so friendly,” assed Lane Morris, who also nominated the service. “They’re reliable and dependable. They’re also flexible.”
Epling was described has having a beautiful soul and gives without being asked.
“Nancy spreads compassion and love, encouraging everyone in her sphere, and she lights up so many lines, just as she is the sunshine in my life,” one of the nomination letters read.
Peacock is a long-time advocate who is always willing to share his story, said Autumn Brown in her nomination letter.
“I am most inspired by William’s bravery in sharing his experiences relating to bullying as a kid in school,” she wrote. “Williams shares a broad spectrum of strong support by peers and teachers and family to the opposite of the spectrum of peers who tormented him, harassed him daily. People set limitation on Billy thinking he can’t, but he has set out to prove them all wrong and set a new standard.”
Ulbrich, who was nominated by Stephanie Morris, is a “person who goes above and beyond when it comes to serving her clients and those in her community.”
“She’s always trying to get everyone involved,” Morris’ letter read. “Prior to the pandemic, she volunteered and used her own van to drive an individual around to places they needed to go back and forth from an assisted living facility to bring her to rehearsals and performances.”
Since 2015, the Athena Award has been presented annually to acknowledge those who break down barriers, said Dianne Bouvier, a board member.
“(Athena) celebrates uniqueness, she recognizes inequities, she sees possibilities,” she said. “She fights for justice. She’s delights in who we are, and she loves the Athens community. In bestowing the Athena Award each year, the commission recognizes the importance of honoring a community member or organization who is an outstanding advocate for those with disabilities, reflecting the qualities and characteristics of Athena.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.