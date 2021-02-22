COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Public Safety announced last week that it has received reports of a possible scam being perpetrated on Ohioans from scammers claiming to be from Ohio Homeland Security (OHS).
“Ohio residents have reported receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be from OHS and informing the call recipients that their identity had been stolen,” the announcement said.
According to OHS, caller ID on these calls indicate the calls originate from the OHS main line 614-387-6171, but in reality the OHS line has been spoofed. Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity.
“If you receive these calls, don’t fall for this scam,” Ohio Homeland Security Executive Director Brian Quinn said. “Hang up immediately and report it to either your local law enforcement or the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center (STACC) at 1-877-647-4683.”
OHS, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, does not investigate personal identity theft and would not make these kinds of phone calls to Ohio residents.
OHS has issued the following tips to protect yourself from telephone scams include:
- Register your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry.
- Be wary of callers claiming that you’ve won a prize or vacation package.
- Hang up on suspicious phone calls.
- Be cautious of caller ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.