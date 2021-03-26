President Joe Biden nominated Gayle Conelly Manchin, wife of Sen. Joe Machin, D-W.V, on Monday, to serve as co-chair of The Appalachian Regional Commission, according to a press release.
Gayle Manchin, the former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, would help head the ARC —an economic development partnership between the federal government and 13 state governments with the aim of investing in Appalachian communities — if appointed.
She was fired from the state school board position by Republican Gov. Jim Justice after she issued a statement calling on the governor to veto legislation that would eliminate the state’s Office of Education and the Arts and offered to resign, CNN reported.
She also served as West Virginia’s first lady from 2005 to 2010 when her husband was governor of the state.
Manchin has worked in education for many years, at Marion County Schools, and was a faculty member at Fairmont State University where she was the director of the university’s first community service learning program, the White House said in the statement.
Manchin attended West Virginia University, attaining her Bachelor of Arts in Language Arts and Education and a Master of Arts in Reading, and a second master’s specialization in Educational Technology Leadership from Salem International University, according to a press release.
Her husband, Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, represents a key vote in the Senate as the chamber is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.
In partnership with the Ohio Governor’s Office of Appalachia, the ARC supported 30 projects in Ohio totaling over $10.8 million in fiscal year 2020, according to the commission’s webpage.
They are also creating or retaining 1,095 jobs, training and educating nearly 1,050 students and workers, and benefitting the 2 million residents in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties, which includes Athens County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.