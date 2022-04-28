Three bids ranging from approximately $200,000 to almost $500,000 have been submitted for the proposed Athens County Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range.
Athens County Commissioners opened the bids Tuesday during their regular meeting.
According to the bid packet, the work consists of constructing a shooting range and parking area at the site of the closed Athens County landfill, off of Ohio 691. The project has a completion date of Aug. 30.
The bids were Archer Excavating, $171,200; Allard Excavation, $374,960.20; and 2K General Company, $497,800.
Athens County sheriff’s deputy Brice Fick, who is in charge of the project, will review the bids and make a recommendation to the commissioners, said Stephanie Morris, assistant clerk. During the meeting, the commissioners said they planned to award the contract at their next meeting, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. May 3.
In other matters, the board unanimously approved increasing counsel pay rates from $75 per hour to $100 per hour. This pay is for judge-appointed representation of the county. President Lenny Eliason said the pay increase is for cases in which the county needs to legal representation that usually require an area of expertise, such as someone representing the county in a death penalty case.
They noted public defenders are paid between $120 and $125 per hour.
Commissioners noted that the rate has not been increased in several years, causing the county to struggle to get counsel sometimes.
Meanwhile, commissioners approved two proclamations. The first recognized Luther Haseley in honor of the Athens County resident’s 90th birthday. He is a professor emeritus of education at Ohio University.
The second declares Athens County EMS Week, May 15-21.
In other matters, commissioners interviewed Lindsay DesJardins and Jessica Cyders for board positions. Commissioners unanimously approved appointing Cyders to serve on the Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau board. DesJardins will be approached about filling a vacancy on another board.
Commissioners also met in executive session for about an hour.
