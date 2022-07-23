This year a long-standing music tradition in Pomeroy that attracts many Athens County residents officially turns 21.
On August 5 and 6, the Big Bend Blues Bash will be having it’s two-day birthday celebration at the Riverside Amphitheater in historic downtown Pomeroy.
Festival organizer, Jackie Welker, has also owned The Court Street Grill, located at 112 Court Street, Pomeroy, for 23 years. He stated that “in the beginning, the festival grew out of music events that were happening at the Grill.”
He noted that, “Since then, it’s become a real grass roots tradition in the community that draws larger and larger crowd ever year.”
Welker specified that “putting the Bash together is something that i work on all year long. When I’m not at the Grill, I’m surveying new talent and making sure all the technical aspects of the festival all come together.”
The Big Bend Blues Bash is also put on thanks to the efforts of the Pomeroy Blues & Jazz Society. Founded in 1999, the PB&J’s is a group of volunteers that promote cultural awareness and economic development by organizing live music events in downtown Pomeroy.
The musical line up for Friday evening is as follows:
* 5 p.m. Dragon Eye
* 6 p.m. Renee Stewart Band
* 7 p.m. Noah Wotherspoon
* 8:00p.m. The Labra Brothers
* 9:30 p.m. Gizzae
The following is Saturday’s schedule of performers:
* Noon Terra Soul
* 1 p.m. Steve Riffle & Raw Deal
* 2 p.m. Stone Quillen & Generation Gap
* 3 p.m. The Jades Ravins
* 4 p.m. Laid Back Country Picker
* 5:00p.m. The Muggs
* 6:00p.m. Clarence Spady & the Electric City Band
* 7:30p.m. Nikki Hill
* 9:30p.m. Big Sam’s Funky Nation
Welker added that they will have food and beverage vendors at the Big Bend Blues Bash in addition to arts and craft vendors. He advises anyone planning to attend to bring “a folding chair or blanket, a water bottle and their dancing shoes.”
General admission for both days is $50. Admission for Friday only is $25, while entrance to the festival on Saturday only is $35. However, VIP tickets are available for $175 on an on-line only basis
