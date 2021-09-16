Emily Demko, 16, of Alexander Schools, won the Grand Champion dairy goat the First Place for Showmanship Award at the Albany Independent Fair last week.
Trending Now
-
"Mass disturbance" at SEORJ on Thursday, no injuries reported at jail
-
Part of U.S. 33 in Athens County designated distracted driving safety corridor, increasing OSHP enforcement
-
Area medical professionals speak candidly to community
-
Athens County reports two more coronavirus deaths, active cases continue to rise
-
Fire destroys Athens home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.