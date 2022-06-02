AMVETS Riders Chapter 76 will host a bike night Friday in memory of an Athens County native.
Craig “Jeebus” Stout, age 34, formerly of Athens and raised in Coolville, died after committing suicide March 12. The Dillsburg, Pa., resident was a member of AMVETS Post 76 and its affiliated Riders Chapter 76.
Bike night will start at 6 p.m. Friday at AMVETS Post 76, 20 Campbell St., Athens. The night, according to Terrie Balinger, who is first vice president of AMVETS Riders Chapter 76, will be a fundraiser for Save22, a veterans suicide awareness and support group.
“Craig was a Marine Corps veteran and an active member of our riders,” said Balinger. “He had everything put together. He got married recently, about four or five years ago, to a fabulous girl. He was a furry daddy and just got his welding certificate.
“He had been battling (post-tramautic stress disorder) for many years and took his life,” she said. “If you were a civilian and had known Craig, he was fighting demons someone who had never experienced combat would never know. His death was the driving force behind us doing something for Save22.”
According to its website, Save22 is an Ohio-based nonprofit that stands “shoulder to shoulder with the men and women who have served our country and the communities within. We listen to their stories and remind them that they are never alone or forgotten. When they are struggling with the demons of their past, we support and guide them to healing.”
Balinger said that after learning of Stout’s death, they first reached out to Monica Silverthorn, a social worker with the Veterans Administration office in Athens. When they learned that the VA would be unable to accept a donation, they researched other charities.
“We were looking for something to commemorate Craig and something that would help others in the same boat as he was,” Balinger said. “We found that Save22 was based in Ohio, and we wanted to keep our money close. After researching Save22, we felt comfortable with having our group work its butt off for them. Everyone at our AMVETS chapter — riders, regular members and ladies auxiliary — were very supportive in helping raise money for Save22 and preserving Craig’s memory in a more positive way.”
After Stout’s death, the chapter put donation jugs out at local businesses and veteran-organization facilities to raise money for Save22.
A few places — like the Smiling Skull where Stout first met his wife, Grace Anne Kilcommons — were locations at which Stout hung out, Balinger said.
On May 13, the chapter collected the jugs.
The chapter’s riders and some of Stout’s friends drove their motorcycles to the his memorial service on May 14 at Coolville United Methodist Church. After the service, they took Stout’s family to the various businesses to thank them for honoring him, Balinger said.
At Friday’s bike night, the chapter will present a traveling plaque to the business — AMVETS Post 76 — that collected the most money in Stout’s honor. Food will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. and live entertainment is planned, Balinger said.
There will also be raffles and drawings to help the chapter’s fundraising efforts for Save22, Balinger said. Save22 plans to set up its truck with a memorial wall and have merchandise and informational material onsite.
Friday’s bike night is open to the public. People are allowed to bring their motorcycles to the event, however the parking lot was recently repaved. Those who bring motorcycles are asked to park in designated areas or provide kickstand plates to protect the new parking lot, Balinger said.
There will not be a ride associated with the event.
The bike nights are among the AMVETS chapter’s many fundraisers that help it aid veterans throughout the year. Anyone who attends that is not a member is asked to sign a guest book.
“We provide Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and gifts and other deliveries through the year,” Balinger said. “Sometimes, a veteran needs help moving and needs supplies. We install handicap ramps. There are so many things the chapter in general has done.”
A member of AMVETS Post 76 and its riders, Stout “considered his love of riding motorcycles to be much more than just a hobby; it was his way of life,” according to his obituary.
“Craig had an absolute heart of gold, a passionate spirit, a brilliant mind, and because of all that, he had a way of leaving an unforgettable impression on everyone he met. The love that he had for his wife, family, friends, and any animal he encountered was a love that could be felt the moment he was near. To say that Craig will be missed is an extreme understatement, but a spirit as strong as his will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved him.”
Besides his wife, Stout is survived by his two sons: Travis and Tanner; his mother, Michele Forrider and her husband, Blake Forrider of Coolville; and his father, Jeffrey Stout of Coolville.
AMVETS, also known as American Veterans, is a non-partisan, volunteer-led organization that “advocates for its members as well as for causes that its members deem helpful to the nation at large,” according to its website.
Information on the AMVETS Post 76 or its riders chapter can be found on their Facebook page.
“We would love for people to come down and show their support of veterans and Save22,” Balinger said. “They’re coming from Carrollton to Athens, that’s a two to three hour drive. They’re coming all the way down here to show their support of veterans suicide awareness. For the community to show its support of their mission and our local veterans would be wonderful.”
