Transportation is more than planes, trains and automobiles.
On Sept. 14, Athens County will highlight another mode of transportation — bicycling — during Bike to Work Day 2022.
Organized by the Hocking Athens Perry Community Action’s transit division, Ohio University, Athens City-County Health Department and Kindred Market, the event is being held as a way to celebrate and support active commuting and to encourage people to try biking to work or school. Bicyclists of all skill levels are encouraged to participate.
“Active commuting can be completely walking or biking to your destination. Or it can be a combination of walking/biking to a bus stop and then riding the bus to your destination,” said Bryan Hinkle, HAPCAP’s Athens County mobility coordinator. “It could even be using a combination of walking/biking with your car. So, active commuting essentially involves using some form of physical activity during your commute.”
Benefits of biking to work include healthier lifestyle, bicycle safety, reduced carbon footprint, and less wear and tear on vehicles to name a few, Hinkle said.
During the day of the event, four “Pop-Up Pit Stops” will be located throughout the City of Athens. Commuters are can stop by from 7:30-10:30 a.m. for water, coffee, snacks and raffle prizes.
The “pit stops” will be at:
- Habitat House on West Union Street
- Uptown Athens at the Athens County Courthouse
- OU campus: Corner of Richland Avenue and South Green Drive
- East Side: Stimson Avenue/ Mill Street on bike path
As a mobility coordinator, Hinkle is tasked with assessing Athens County’s transportation options and needs.
“Transportation is vital to all parts of our lives. Most people think of transportation as cars. And while this is true for many of us living in rural areas transportation can be so much more,” he said. “For me, bringing awareness to other forms of transportation is one of the main goals of the Bike to Work Event.”
Nationwide, Bike to Work Day traditionally is held on the third Friday in May. Athens County’s event is in September, mainly to allow Ohio University students the chance to participate and because of the weather, Hinkle said.
“Since the national event is held later in May many of the Ohio University students have left for the summer and we wanted the students to be included,” he said. “Also, over the past few years, the weather in May has not been favorable and the hope is that by moving the event to September we won’t have to deal with rain.”
Other Bike to Work Day supporters include the City of Athens and Athens County, said Athens Councilmember Sam Crowl during the Aug. 15 council meeting.
Long-distance commuters are encouraged to participate by adopting ta “Park and Pedal” mentality. With public parking lots available along the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway, a commuter can place a bicycle in or on their vehicle, park the vehicle in a designated lot and then bike the remainder of the commute.
The Bike to Work Day Committee reminds bicyclists of some safety tips to make active commuting more enjoyable:
- Perform routine maintenance. Bike owners unsure about how to repair and maintain a bicycle are encouraged to have their bike(s) checked over by a professional at a local bike shop before traveling via bicycle.
- Always wear a helmet to protect against head injury in the event of a crash.
- Ride in the right-most lane that goes in the direction in which you are traveling.
- Obey all stop signs, traffic lights and lane markings.
- Look before changing lanes or signaling a turn; indicate your intention, then act.
- Be visible and predictable at all times, wear bright clothing, and signal all turns.
- Lock bicycles in designated bike racks. Locking bicycles to other fixed features such as light-posts and railings can interfere with the accessibility of a given location and could result in removal and confiscation of a bicycle.
- Those parking bicycles on OU’s campus are encouraged to register their bikes with Ohio University Police Department. In the case of a lost or stolen bicycle, owners are more likely to have their property returned to them if the bicycle was registered.
For information about Bike to Work Day, contact Hinkle by calling 740-767-1085 or emailing bryan.hinkle@hapcap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.