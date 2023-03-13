Ohio senators who supported a bill extending the hours 14 and 15-year-olds can work during the school year say remedying the workforce shortage won’t come with increased risks to children.
The chamber passed Senate Bill 30 in a 25-7 party-line vote this week, moving the bill to the Ohio House for consideration next.
The bill would push back eligible hours for children aged 14 and 15 to work from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the school year. In current law, that age group can only work that late during summer months.
The law does not change limits on hours children can work, which is capped at 3 hours per day, 18 hours per week.
The bill’s sponsor, Lancaster Republican state Sen. Tim Schaffer, said SB 30 would not only help children learn necessary skills to start their life as workers, but also take a small step in addressing staffing shortages in certain business groups around the state.
What Schaffer said isn’t a part of the bill is “acquiescing or encouraging some of the abusive things we’ve hear about today, that you see in some of the media coverage.”
The bill received support from the Ohio Restaurant Association and the National Federation of Independent Business’s Ohio chapter, something Schaffer took as a point of pride for the bill.
