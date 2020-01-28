WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Gary Peters (D-MI) today announced that President Trump signed their bipartisan Protecting Faith-Based and Nonprofit Organizations From Terrorism Act into law. This legislation authorizes $75 million annually for five years, from FYs 2020-2024, for the Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). The program provides grants to nonprofits and faith-based organizations to help secure their facilities against a potential terrorist attack. Of the $75 million total, $50 million will be available for nonprofits located within high-risk urban areas, and the remaining $25 million will be available for organizations that fall outside of those areas. Under the legislation, funding may be used for target-hardening activities, training for personnel, and any other appropriate activity, as defined by the FEMA Administrator. The text of the bill is here.
“Ensuring that synagogues, religious and cultural institutions, and nonprofit organizations have the resources and training they need to secure their facilities is one way Congress can help address this unnecessary violence that has tragically become more and more common,” said Senator Portman. “As I’ve said many times, there is no place for hatred or bigotry of any kind toward our fellow citizens. The threats and senseless attacks we’ve seen across our country are attacks on our values and this bipartisan legislation will help protect faith and cultural based institutions in Ohio and across our country. I’m proud that President Trump has signed this important legislation into law.”
“We must take urgent action to protect synagogues, churches, and mosques from targeted attacks that we continue to see across the country,” said Senator Peters. “Houses of worship should be safe havens, and people of faith should feel secure when practicing their religion – it is a founding principle of this nation. I am proud that the President has signed our crucial bill into law, which will help religious leaders across the country safeguard their congregations from this targeted, hateful violence.”
NOTE: While the bill authorizes $75 million annually for the program for the next five years, Congress can appropriate more. Portman joined his bipartisan colleagues in December 2019 in requesting that the appropriators fund the program at $90 million. That request was approved and included in the final FY 2020 appropriations agreement. Last fall, Portman and Peters urged appropriators to approve $60 million in FY 2019 funding for this program, and that request was ultimately approved. In 2017, Portman and Peters led a letter signed by all 100 of their colleagues to the Homeland Security Secretary, Attorney General, and FBI Director urging them to take swift action in response to the anonymous bomb threats being made against Jewish Community Centers (JCCs), Jewish Day Schools, and synagogues across the country.
