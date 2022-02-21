It’s the final minute of the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff game. The Pittsburgh Steelers are trailing 7-6 to the Oakland Raiders. On their own 40-yard line, it is a fourth down and the game is on the line. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw dropped back to pass after escaping a near sack. He misled a pass right up midfield intended for running back John Fuqua. The ball ricocheted off of either Fuqua or the “Assassin” Jack Tatum, landing in the hands of fullback Franco Harris just before hitting the turf in the endzone.
That catch will go down as one of the greatest plays in NFL history and became known as the “Immaculate Reception.”
Harris would later go on to win Super Bowl IX. He became the first African American and Italian American to be named the Super Bowl MVP.
In Harris’ biography, it states that he grew up in Mount Holy Township, New Jersey, as one of nine children to Cad and Gina Harris. His father was away from home most of Harris’ life due to his military service. Times were tough for the family meaning they knew a thing or two about hard work to support each other. The Harris’ took on small jobs to earn as much money as they could while still valuing the importance of education.
Harris attended Rancocas Valley Regional High School where he grew up playing football, basketball and baseball. Although he was a skilled three-sport athlete, Harris found that football was his ticket to success. After being named a High School All-American, Harris accepted a scholarship to play for Penn State University. He played as a fullback while also serving as a blocker where he chalked up over 2,000 yards along with 24 touchdowns in his collegiate career.
After three seasons with the Nittany Lions, he entered the 1972 NFL Draft. Harris was selected 13th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a great first season in Steel City and was named the NFL Rookie of the Year by the Sporting News and United Press International.
Harris was widely loved by a diverse group of football fans, especially Pittsburgh’s Italian American population. His fans in that community dubbed themselves as “Franco’s Italian Army.”
Harris spent 12 of his 13 seasons in the NFL with the Steelers. His bruising running style let him become the engine in the backfield. He was a perfect complement to the scary and rugged Steel Curtain defense of the 1970s. Harris and his scary run tactics was a major contribution to four Super Bowl wins in six years. He crossed the 1,000-yard mark eight times in his career, including his career best season where he racked up a total of 1,246 yards in 1975.
In his final season in 1984, Harris headed west to sign with the Seattle Seahawks to eventually close out on his career.
In 1990, Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Harris was a workhorse and a freak of nature. Harris will go down as one of the most remarkable and great players to ever play in the NFL.
Cade Stoneman is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
