At six years old, she walked through the mob of angry white protesters and their vulgar signs. A young black girl walked all alone, holding her schoolbooks as she made her journey to her elementary school as she pursued an education. On either side of her were members of the National Guard, protecting her from harm.
This was how Ruby Bridges started her morning every day in 1960. This girl would go on to change the world.
Born Sept. 8, 1954, Bridges was the first black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana. The official day of desegregation occurred on Nov. 14, 1960. Bridges’ parents, Lucille and Abon Bridges, were farmers in Tylertown, Mississippi. Ruby was the oldest out of five.
When Ruby was two-years-old, her parents moved their family to New Orleans, Louisiana, in search of better work opportunities.
Bridges was born in the same year that the U.S. Supreme Court made its landmark ruling in Brown v. the Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, which ended racial segregation in public schools. Despite this ruling, southern states continued to insist on segregation, and in 1959, at the age of five years old, Bridges still attended a segregated New Orleans kindergarten. However, a year later, a federal court ordered Louisiana to desegregate.
Thus, the school district created entrance exams for Black students to see whether they could compete academically at an all-white school. Bridges and five other students passed the exam. Her father resisted allowing her to attend the all-white school, fearing for his daughter’s safety; her mother, however, wanted Bridges to have the educational opportunities that her parents had been denied and decided to send Bridges to the William Frantz Elementary School. Meanwhile, the school district delayed her admittance until Nov. 14.
Two of the other students decided not to leave their school at all, while the other three were sent to the all-white McDonough Elementary School. Bridges and her mother were escorted by four federal marshals to the school every day that year as crowds of protesters shouted violent slurs and threats at the little girl and her family. Undeterred, Bridges later said she only became frightened when she saw a woman holding a black baby doll that had been placed in a coffin.
Bridges spent her first year at the school alone, accepted by one white teacher named Barbara Henry, who would sometimes play with Bridges at recess. Angry white parents pulled their children from school; insistent segregationists withdrew their children permanently.
The Bridges family suffered for their courage: Abon lost his job, and grocery stores refused to sell to Lucille. Her share-cropping grandparents were evicted from the farm where they had lived for a quarter-century. However, over time, other black students enrolled and many years later, Bridges’ four nieces would also attend the same elementary school that she had attended years before. Bridges graduated from a desegregated high school, became a travel agent, got married and had four sons. She was reunited with Barbara Henry in the mid-1990s, and the pair did speaking engagements together for a brief period in time.
Bridges later wrote about her early experiences in two books and received the Carter G. Woodson Book Award. Additionally, Bridges devoted her life to activism and advocating for racial equality. In 1999, Bridges established The Ruby Bridges Foundation to promote tolerance and create change through education. In 2000, she was made an honorary deputy marshal in a ceremony in Washington, DC.
August Steinmetz is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.