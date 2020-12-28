In Chauncey it’s called “The Blessing Box.” The one in The Plains doesn’t have a name but the purpose is the same – to provide food for people who don’t have enough.
“So many are hurting right now the thought of people being hungry breaks my heart,” said Violet Faith Hayman, one of the contributors to The Blessing Box. “(I’m) just trying to help someone.”
Shannon Willow Miller is also a frequent contributor to The Blessing Box, which is located outside at the Chauncey library branch. There’s a clothing rack, too, with coats.
“It is pretty simple,” said Miller. “I know what it is like to need help and the world needs love and compassion more than ever right now.”
The food box in The Plains is at the Community Park on Connett Road and Josie Meredith is one of the people keeping it stocked.
“I am a teacher, I know families are struggling,” said Meredith, who lives in The Plains. “I communicate to parents who tell me they are low on food or have other needs.”
She added, “I couldn’t sleep at night knowing there are families in our neighborhood who are hungry. I’m very blessed to be where I am in my life and….the least I can do is stop at a food box once or twice a week to help those in need.”
Quite a few people are getting food and other items from The Blessing Box, according to Miller. “It never stays full for long.”
“The box is a way to help someone in need without any judgement of their circumstances,” explained Barbie Chatter, who points out the box is self-serve. “I put things in The Blessing Box because there is a need for others to have food and necessities. Some people do not want others to know they are struggling for basic necessities and the box is a way for them to remain anonymous.”
According to Hayman, there are three food boxes in Glouster. “I filled all three a couple of weeks ago and they were empty the next day. The need is so great it's truly sad.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.