Following the murder of George Floyd a wave of Black Lives Matter protests rekindled across the nation, and have continued to this day.
In Athens, a group of students athletes have maintained a strong public presence by conducting regular BLM protests throughout the city.
On Saturday, July 25, Bobcats Lead Change took to the streets once more in a city-sanctioned march up Court Street to State Street and returning to the College Green. The lead organizers were Kaylee Bambule, an Ohio University Women’s Basketball player, and Brian Metz, an OU football coach.
Julie Cromer, director of Athletics at OU, announced the creation of the group, which is comprised of student athletes, coaches and administrators, as a way to take a stand against racial injustice.
The group first marched Saturday, June 13. Around 70 individuals attended that march, which went from College Green to East State Street and back.
The local protest follows a clash between the OU chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and OU’s administration.
The university sent the executive board members of the OU-NAACP a letter dated July 15, which the group posted to its social media. The letter is a response to a request issued July 1, also published to the group’s social media and sent to the OU President’s Office.
“As the Black Lives Matter movement progresses, videos have circulated of incoming freshmen using racial slurs and derogatory stereotypes,” the request begins. “The bobcat community has expressed their concerns about the two students becoming bobcats on campus.”
The University denied the request.
“While we do not plan to rescind admission for these students at this time, we make this choice not out of fear of litigation but out of hope and belief in the power of education to change minds,” OU responded. “When we give up on this hope, we fail our students and our state. There is no policy or set of rules that will eradicate racism from our University or our nation, and so instead of indoctrination we look to instruct and to inspire a culture of understanding and empathy.”
