Maybe it was the weather.
Or, organizers and law enforcement do a better job now of keeping things under control. Perhaps fewer people are taking their partying uptown.
One way or another, the annual Halloween Block Party wrapped up early this past Saturday and seemed to include far less hijinks and mayhem than in previous years.
Local police departments reported fewer arrests than in years past, and the street party itself wrapped up early at around 11:30 p.m. Uptown streets were reopened to traffic by 2 a.m. early Sunday morning.
The Athens Police Department reported four arrests and the Ohio University Police Department reported two; all involved alcohol charges.
The Athens County Fire Department had five calls for service, while Athens County Emergency Management Agency recorded 14, including at least eight transports to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. Among the reports were two overdoses (on Mill and Stewart streets) and an injury fall on South Green Drive.
Arrest figures from the Ohio Department of Public Safety Investigative Unit have not yet been reported. This unit conducted 83 arrests last year.
Other agencies assisting with block party included the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal’s office.
There were efforts this year to make the block party more family-friendly — at least, during the daytime hours. For the first time, a festival was held Saturday afternoon on Union Street featuring a dance party with DJ Rockin’ Reggie and a number of other family activities.
