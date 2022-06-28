Many people are about to either take an extended vacation or even just a short four-day break during the upcoming holiday weekend.
However, officials at the American Red Cross stress the need for blood doesn’t get a holiday.
With that in mind — and with an added incentive for giving blood — the local Red Cross is teaming up with two Ohio amusement parks to reward those who give blood with a gift that goes beyond the satisfaction they receive from donating.
“All blood types are needed. In the summer, blood donations decline. Especially around holiday weeks — like Independence Day. The need for blood does not take a summer break, however,” said Jordan Staley, account manager for the American Red Cross of Athens and Morgan counties.
Locally, there are three blood drives set for July where donors can receive free admission tickets to either Cedar Point or Kings Island.
“The American Red Cross and Cedar Fair theme parks are teaming up promote blood donations and encourage donors to give blood this summer. The partnership includes full-value admission tickets offered to sponsors and presenting donors at select summer blood drives (July 6, 12, and 29 in Athens). These tickets are good for any Cedar Fair parks (notably) Cedar Point and Kings Island,” Staley said.
The first July blood drive is set for July 6 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall, 3 North Plains Road, the Plains.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code, PlainsUMC.
The second July drive is set for July 12, also at the Fellowship Hall in the Plains from 1 to 7 p.m. Use sponsor code: CedarFair when registering.
The third drive will be July 29 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Richland United Methodist Church, 60 Pomeroy Road, Athens. The CedarFair sponsor code is applicable for registering for that drive, too.
Staley noted it is not mandatory, per se to register, however, “If you don’t sign up for an appointment you aren’t guaranteed a ticket. We may, or may not be able to fit you in if you walk in.”
The tickets to a Cedar Fair theme park are available only while supplies last.
Staley added that there are also a few other incentives that she hopes will persuade locals to donate in the next month.
“Thanks to the Discovery Channel, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma July 1-31, 2022, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a unique Shark Week merchandise package. The package includes a beach bike, smokeless portable fire pit, paddle board, kayak and a $500 gift card to put toward accessories for tons of outdoor adventure.”
Additionally, she said those who give between June 30 and July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
“By donating, you’re helping patients celebrate a summer with loved ones. It’s an act of kindness you can carry with you,” Staley said.
She noted how important it is for people to consider donating blood, not just during the summer season, but all year round.
“Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. This lifesaving care starts with one person making a choice to donate blood. The need for blood is constant, every two seconds in the U.S., but only about three percent of age-eligible people donate blood yearly,” she said.
