The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced today that driver examination station skills testing will resume June 12 at the following locations, by appointment only:
- 8210 County Rd. 140, Suite C, Findlay, Ohio 45840 (Hancock County)
- 22133 Rockside Road, Bedford, Ohio 44146 (Cuyahoga County)
- 990 Morse Road, Suite B, Columbus, Ohio 43229 (Franklin County)
- 873 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055 (Licking County)
- 502 McCarty Lane, Suite 3, Jackson, Ohio 45640 (Jackson County)
- 10940 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231 (Hamilton County)
Additional driver examination stations will resume skills testing starting on June 16 by appointment. The BMV is making efforts to contact those individuals who may have had their test canceled during COVID19 to reschedule on a priority basis. Once those tests are rescheduled, then appointments will be available for all other customers. Customers should call to ensure their location is open. Appointments will be able to be made online.
Class D skills testing will use a modified process that allows the driver examiner to score the prospective licensee from outside the car in accordance with the Ohio Department of Health and Center for Disease Control recommended health and safety guidelines.
The BMV will reach out to individuals who had a test cancelled due to COVID-19 to provide an opportunity for priority-based scheduling.
As a reminder, if a customer’s license, identification card, vehicle registration, or temporary permit expired on or after the state of emergency’s effective date of March 9, 2020, its expiration date has been automatically extended and will remain valid until 90 days after the state of emergency ends, or December 1, 2020, whichever date comes first.
Many of the services Ohioans rely on at the BMV can be accomplished online at www.OPlates.com. If customers need to purchase a temporary tag for their car, renew their vehicle registration, order new license plates, check their driving record, and many other services, they can complete the transaction online.
