The final stretch toward Tuesday’s General Election has started for the candidates on the ballot.
That means the Athens County Board of Elections (BOE) is gearing up for its biggest night of the year — or what the board’s director likes to call “the election marathon.”
Debra Lee Quivey, Athens County BOE director, told the Athens Messenger Friday afternoon that her staff “is ready to go.”
“We are absolutely right on target. We have a great staff. If anything, we’re ahead of the game,” she said.
Among the area races Athens County voters will decide on Tuesday are three that have garnered much attention and debate in the weeks leading up to the election.
The race for Athens County auditor which pits Republican incumbent Jill Thompson against her Democratic challenger and current county treasurer, Ric Wasserman.
Three are vying for one spot in the Athens County Commissioner board for a full-term, which starts Jan. 1, 2023. Incumbent Democrat Lenny Eliason is up against Republican Alex J. Burcher and independent Bill Hayes.
In the most talked-about race of this election season, Athens attorney and businesswoman Tanya Conrath, a Democrat, is attempting to unseat incumbent Republican Jay Edwards, of Nelsonville, for the Ohio House of Representatives District 94 seat. The House district is comprised of all of Athens, Meigs and Morgan counties and four townships in Washington County.
Also on the ballot for Coolville residents is a measure that would dissolve the village. The State Auditor’s Office says the process takes about two years.
As of Friday morning, Board of Elections website shows that they had received 6,513 ballots, 4,133 of which were by mail, 100 from nursing homes, 29 hand carried to the office, 54 from uniformed and overseas citizens via email and three from regular mail.
Of those received, 2,958 were from registered Democrats in the county, 1,071 from Republicans, 2,483 from those not registered by party affiliation and one registered with the Libertarian Party.
Quivey said those number are comparable to what she expected, but added that a lot of people had been voting Friday “a lot of mail is coming in and knows about how many will come tomorrow.”
Early in-person voting continues through Monday afternoon and takes place at the Athens County Board of Elections Office, 15 S. Court St., Room 130.
Hours for the final three days of early voting are as follows:
Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you already have an absentee ballot, the Athens County League of Women Voters encourages residents to return it now and to remember to follow all instructions:
- Vote your ballot and leave the bottom stub attached.
- Complete and sign your identification envelope — include your phone and/or email address.
- Seal your ballot in the identification envelope.
- Seal your identification envelope in the return envelope.
- Return your ballot to the BOE in one of the following ways:
- In person: to the BOE office or dropbox at 15 S. Court St., Athens. Ballots must be returned no later than 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at polling locations on Election Day. They must be dropped off at the Board of Elections Office on Court Street.
- By mail: Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 and received by the BOE no later than Nove. 18. (If you still have your ballot on Election Day, it can be delivered in person to the BOE office.)
Polling places on Election Day are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Quivey noted that if anyone has not received a requested absentee ballot, to contact her office at (740) 592-3201 and they can assist them with ensuring they receive one.
“We will reprint it, send it out and get it right,” Quivey said.
For information or questions on other races, ballot issues and to find out your registration status or polling place, go to the Athens County Board of Elections website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/athens/ . The site provides links to any questions voters might have about a variety of topics pertinent to Tuesday’s election.
