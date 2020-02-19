The Athens County Board of Elections is fighting the 2020 budget allotment from the Athens County Commissioners, saying that it will not be enough funding to pay overtime hours worked by poll staffers.
The elections office features a four-person staff: a director, Debbie Quivey; an assistant director, Penny Brooks; and two clerks. The office is further overseen by an actual “election board” of four members, led by Kate McGuckin.
McGuckin spoke before the Athens County Commissioners, and asked that the county governance award more funding to the elections board due to the anticipated deficit of staff funding. She said that due to it being a presidential election year, the board office is required to stay open for an additional 31 hours before each election.
“We are $76.7 thousand in the hole on staff funding,” she told the commissioners.
Commissioner President Lenny Eliason asked McGuckin to provide “actual projections” on the hours worked and ballots processed. A lot of the extra 31 hours will be counted as overtime, which will be paid out at a higher rate than normal working hours. McGucking said about $11,000 of the estimated deficit will be from county employees working overtime to staff the elections board office.
Eliason asked if better scheduling could help save the Board of Elections funds.
“We can’t,” McGuckin told him. “There’s no way around it.”
She noted that there are 3-4 extra people needed to process ballots up front, and another staffer is needed to be in the voting room at all times. She also stated that she will be volunteering to help cut costs and that presidential years are tough to fill staff levels for, so overtime is sometimes necessary.
“In terms of our staffing, we’re trying to keep our money down. I understand staffing is a concern to you because the expenses,” McGuckin said.
Changes to the board’s human resources policy were implemented, and Quivey and Deputy Director Brooks are now salaried employees.
Director Quivey also noted that the elections office had thought it may be moving to the former Atco building on Campbell Street, and so had let their supplies run down to make the move easier. The Atco building was leased to Athens Mold and Machine in late October 2019.
“We will examine (the budget) again and entertain your request, and we have the same request from the auditor,” Eliason said. “What we’re trying to do is get a handle on the spending. We made a very serious effort at this time to limit the amount of money people send back.”
As previously reported by The Messenger, the elections office took some flack in the fall from the Secretary of State’s Office for not having a formal human resources policy; for having employed relatives of Director Quivey; and for having wrongfully overpaid eight employees a total of $1,603. That money has since been returned, and the elections board chairperson called the mistake a “simple clerical error.”
During the Feb. 4 County Commissioner meeting, County Auditor Jill Thompson also expressed concern for her budget. She said that her training budget had been cut, and that her employees were not receiving any raises while other departments were able to give employees raises and bonuses.
She noted that although she had turned back nearly $38,000 from her training budget from 2019, she was looking to hire for two positions that would require extensive training.
“There was no point in training people I don’t have,” she said. “Other department have received 17 percent raises.”
She asked for the training funding to be returned, which was equal to last year’s training budget and a 3 percent increase.
Eliason told Thompson at the time the funding was awarded based on actual expenditures, and recommended she not compare budgets between county offices.
